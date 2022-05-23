TB vs SW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will see the Trailblazers (TB) take on the Supernovas (SW) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday.

The much-awaited Women's T20 Challenge is set to kick off with the Trailblazers and Supernovas going head-to-head in the opener. The Trailblazers hold the edge going, given the riches they boast across all departments. Led by Smriti Mandhana, the Trailblazers have a well-balanced roster with a good blend of youth and experience. However, the Supernovas also have some starpower in Harmanpreet Kaur and Sophie Ecclestone to fall back on, holding them in good stead. With both teams eager to get an all-important win, a cracking game beckons in Pune.

TB vs SW Probable Playing 11 Today

TB XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh and Salma Khatun.

SW XI

Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Muskan Malik, Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King and Meghna Singh.

Match Details

TB vs SW, Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 23rd May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

As seen in IPL 2022, the pitch at the MCA Stadium is a decent one to bat on with decent help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay field restrictions, although the pacers should enjoy some extra bounce and pace from the surface. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, but the dew factor could go against them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130-140 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s TB vs SW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh is one of the best young players in the world, capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order. While her wicketkeeping skills also add value, Ghosh's ability to clear the boundary at will hold her in good stead. With her counterpart Bhatia likely to bat lower down the order. Ghosh stands out in this department.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues is back in T20 action after missing the cut for the Women's World Cup squad. However, Rodrigues has been in fine form over the last year or so, scoring a heap of runs in the Hundred and the BBL. Given her knack for coming up with big knocks in the top order, Rodrigues is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Although Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to lead the Supernovas in this edition of the Women's T20 Challenge, all eyes will be on her all-round skills. While she had a brilliant World Cup campaign with the bat, she adds value on the bowling front as well. With Kaur likely to play a big role in today's game, she is a good addition to your TB vs SW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best bowlers in the world, with her record speaking for itself. The left-armer relies on her accuracy and variations in pace, stifling batters into making errors. With Ecclestone likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a must-have in your TB vs SW Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TB vs SW Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana (TB)

Sune Luus (SW)

Sophie Ecclestone (SW)

Important stats for TB vs SW Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana - 1971 runs in 84 T20Is, Average: 25.93

Harmanpreet Kaur - 2319 runs and 30 wickets in 121 T20Is

Sophie Ecclestone - 68 wickets in 50 T20Is, Average: 15.94

TB vs SW Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Challenge 2022)

TB vs SW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ghosh, D Dottin, S Mandhana, S Meghana, J Rodrigues, H Deol, H Kaur, P Vastrakar, S Ecclestone, P Yadav and A King.

Captain: S Mandhana. Vice-captain: H Kaur.

TB vs SW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ghosh, D Dottin, S Mandhana, S Meghana, J Rodrigues, S Luus, H Kaur, P Vastrakar, S Ecclestone, A Reddy and A King.

Captain: H Kaur. Vice-captain: J Rodrigues.

Edited by Samya Majumdar