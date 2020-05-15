Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The first semi-qualifier of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will host an exciting clash between the TCA Indians and FCC Formosans.

The FCC Formosans were in fine form throughout the group stage encounters of the tournament and registered a hat-trick of wins to book their spot in the last four. The TCA Indians also put up a couple of commendable performances, and with two wins from three matches, the Indians made their way into the semifinals.

Given the Formosans' unbeaten run so far in this tournament, they will be coming into this encounter as the favourites to register a win and enter the summit clash.

Squads to choose from

TCA Indians: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

FCC Formosans: Arun Parappagoudar (C), Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

Predicted Playing XIs update

TCA Indians

Amit Kumar Bedaka, Vivek Hegde, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Manoj Kriplani (c), Vivek Mahato, Ajay Gupta, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Krishnendu Chatterjee.

FCC Formosans: Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Ashishkumar Singh, Nitish Gupta, Pranay Dheer Rachaka, Mohammad Sadique Anw, Pintu Kumar.

Match Details

Match: TCA Indians v FCC Formosans

Date: May 16th, 2020 at 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The outfield is expected to be slightly more sluggier than usual, with heavy rain hampering the final qualification match and practice sessions. Given that collecting singles and doubles won't be an easy task, batsmen will need to get power hitting into the equation.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TCI v FCF Dream 11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Aditya, G Hiranandani, A Kumar Bedaka, P Dheer, N Gupta, A Mrinal, A Liu, A Parappagoudar, M Sadique, N Singh Patel, V Hegde.

Captain - A Kumar Bedaka, Vice-captain - N Singh Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Aditya, K Chatterjee, A Kumar Bedaka, P Dheer, J Ganesamurthi, M Subramani, A Mrinal, A Liu, M Sadique, N Singh Patel, V Hegde.

Captain - A Mrinal, Vice-captain - K Chatterjee

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.