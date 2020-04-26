TCI v TDG Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - Apr 26th, 2020

Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The final match of the inaugural Taipei T10 League 2020's opening weekend will feature the Manoj Kriplani-led TCA Indians taking on the Taiwan Dragons.

The Indians began their campaign with a thrilling three-run win over the Hsinchu Titans but were handed their first loss of the tournament by the Taiwan Daredevils, who chased down a 72-run target in just 8 overs.

The Dragons, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the tournament and will need to be at their best to beat the TCA Indians.

Squads to choose from

TCA Indians: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

Predicted Playing XIs update

TCA Indians

Amit Kumar Bedaka, Vivek Hegde, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Manoj Kriplani (c), Vivek Mahato, Ajay Gupta, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Krishnendu Chatterjee.

Taiwan Dragons

Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rajat Kumar Singh (wk), Chetan Pundora, Atif Khan, Marlan Samarasinghe (c), Sachin Padghan, Romil Kothari, Santhosh Yadav, Bivan Singh Waraich, Athula Senadeera, Arul Arjun.

Match Details

TCA Indians v Taiwan Dragons

April 26th, 2019 at 1.00 PM IST

Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

Akin to the opening day, the pitch at the Yingfeng Ground is expected to again produce some movement for the pacers upfront. But, the lack of pace on the ball will give batters a chance to play with freedom. However, the irregular surface on the outfield means that batsmen will need to be quick while running between the wickets.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Taipei T10 League Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rajat Kumar Singh, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Athula Senadeera, Sachin Padghan, Manoj Kriplani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Murugan Subramani, VIvek Hegde, Neeraj Singh Patel, Arul Arjun.

Captain - Murugan Subramani, Vice-captain - Amit Kumar Bedaka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Girish Hiranandani, Rajat Kumar Singh, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Athula Senadeera, Santhosh Yadav, Manoj Kriplani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Murugan Subramani, VIvek Hegde, Neeraj Singh Patel, Romil Kothari.

Captain - Manoj Kriplani, Vice-captain - Vivek Hegde

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.