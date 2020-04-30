TDR v TDG Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - May 2nd, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The Taiwan Dragons will be playing their second match on the day when they face off against the Taiwan Daredevils in the eighth match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020.

The Dragons commenced their season with a loss against the Indians and will be eager to put forward a solid performance against their opponents. The Daredevils also began with a 6-wicket loss to the Hsinchu Titans but bounced back strongly to register a comfortable 7-wicket win against the TCA Indians.

With a win certain to strengthen both the teams' chances of making the knockouts, one can expect a thrilling clash on the cards.

Also read: Taipei T10 League 2020 schedule: Time table, match list, teams, and live streaming details

Squads to choose from

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nei.

Predicted Playing XIs

Taiwan Dragons

Athula Senadeera, Santhosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe (C) , Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Asif Hameed, Rishi Josula, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart.

Taiwan Daredevils

Advertisement

Jeff Black, John Koekemoer, George Klooper (C), Hein Nothnagle, Charles Hayward, Rob Schulenberg, Louis Van Niekerk, Ben Hall, Charl Tou, Thomas Nei, Alan Slade.

Match Details

Match: Taiwan Dragons v Taiwan Daredevils

Date: May 2nd, 2020 at 11.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

Given that this match will be the second game played on the day, expect the slight cracks on the surface to cause a few issues for the batsmen. Pacers will enjoy bowling on this strip, given the early movement off the surface in the first few overs.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TDR v TDG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hameed, J Koekemoer, A Senadeera, S Yadav, J Black, H Nothnagel, G Klopper, A Hopkins, C Hayward, J Rishi, T Nel.

Captain - J Black, Vice-captain - H Nothnagel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hameed, J Koekemoer, A Senadeera, C Pundora, J Black, H Nothnagel, G Klopper, A Hopkins, C Hayward, J Rishi, A Arjun.

Captain - G Klopper, Vice-captain - C Hayward

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.