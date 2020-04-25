TDR vs TCI Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - Apr 26th, 2020

Dream11 Taipei T10 League Fantasy Tips

In the first match of Taipei T10 League 2020's second day, the Taiwan Daredevils will take on the TCA Indians at the Yingfeng Ground in Songshan.

The Daredevils will be looking to bounce back to winning ways having lost their opening encounter against the Hsinchu Titans. The TCA Indians, on the other hand, began their campaign with a thrilling 3-run win against the Titans and will be high on confidence.

Putting up a good effort with the bat will be key for the Daredevils, who put up just 48/6 on the board against the Titans. As for the Indians, cameos from Jaysiva Ganesamurthi and Vivek Mahato took them to 71/6, before a collective effort from the bowlers helped them defend the 72-run target.

Squads to choose from

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

TCA Indians: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Predicted Playing XIs update

Taiwan Daredevils

Hein Nothnagle, John Koekemoer, Jeff Black, George Klooper (c), Charles Hayward, Hugh Schalkwyk, Christiaan du Toit, Herman Snyman, Ben Hall, Tertius De Jager, Alan Slade.

TCA Indians

Amit Kumar Bedaka, Vivek Hegde, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Manoj Kriplani (c), Vivek Mahato, Ajay Gupta, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Krishnendu Chatterjee.

Match Details

Taiwan Daredevils v TCA Indians

April 26th, 2019 at 9.00 AM IST

Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The opening day of the tournament saw batsmen struggling to get power behind the ball. The ball seemed to come slowly onto the bat and going by the sluggish nature of the outfield, batsmen will need to bring power into the equation.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TDR v TCI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Girish Hiranandani, Amit Bedaka, John Koekemoer, Christiaan Du Toit, Manoj Kriplani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Murugan Subramani, George Klopper, Neeraj Singh Patel, Vivek Mahato, Charles Hayward.

Captain - Murugan Subramani, Vice-captain - Jaysiva Ganesamurthi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Girish Hiranandani, Ben Hall, Amit Bedaka, John Koekemoer, Christiaan Du Toit, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Murugan Subramani, George Klopper, Neeraj Singh Patel, Vivek Hegde, Charles Hayward.

Captain - Amit Bedaka, Vice-captain - Neera Singh Patel

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.