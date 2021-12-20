AMB vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 7

Team Amber (AMB) will take on Team Emerald (EME) in the seventh match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala on Monday.

Team Amber started their KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 campaign with a win over Team Pearl before losing to Team Sapphire in their second outing. Team Emerald, meanwhile, are the only unbeaten team in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 so far. They’ve won both their games and are looking in top form.

AMB vs EME Probable Playing 11 today

Team Amber: Jayalekshmi Dev (wk), Jincy George, H U Bhoomika, Ragi Mohan, Sandra Suren, K K Aparna, Sourabhya P, Sabu Malavika, Mrudhula V S, Jisha Jaimon, Yoshin Sony

Team Emerald: Fairooz Fathima (wk), Sauparnika B, Mariya Benny, Fatim Feba, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, VJ Joshitha, Alka A Suresh-I

Match Details

AMB vs EME, 7th Match, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021

Date & Time: December 20th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the average first-innings score after the first six games being just 106 runs. Another bowler-friendly track may be in store today.

Today’s AMB vs EME Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jayalekshmi Dev has been excellent behind the stumps, accumulating crucial fantasy points in the process.

Batter

Jincy George has looked in good touch, amassing 73 runs in two KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 games.

All-rounders

Mani Minnu has made an all-round impact in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 so far. She has scored 53 runs and picked up three wickets.

K K Aparna has been in solid form with the ball, returning with three scalps at an economy rate of 4.50.

Bowler

Vinaya Surendran has bowled magnificently in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 4.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team

Mani Minnu (EME): 220 points

Vinaya Surendran (EME): 177 points

Darsana Mohanan (EME): 137 points

K K Aparna (AMB): 123 points

Jincy George (AMB): 93 points

Important stats for AMB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team

Mani Minnu: 53 runs & 3 wickets

Vinaya Surendran: 5 wickets

Darsana Mohanan: 23 runs & 3 wickets

K K Aparna: 3 wickets

Jincy George: 73 runs

AMB vs EME Dream 11 Prediction (KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021)

Dream11 Team for Team Amber vs Team Emerald - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jayalekshmi Dev, Jincy George, H U Bhoomika, Mariya Benny, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, K K Aparna, Vinaya Surendran, Sabu Malavika, Anaswara Santosh

Captain: Mani Minnu. Vice-captain: K K Aparna.

Dream11 Team for Team Amber vs Team Emerald - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fairooz Fathima, Jincy George, H U Bhoomika, Ragi Mohan, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, K K Aparna, Vinaya Surendran, Mrudhula V S, Anaswara Santosh

Captain: Mani Minnu. Vice-captain: Vinaya Surendran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar