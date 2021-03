AMB vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kerala Women's T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - Mar 30, 2021

In match number seven of this KCA Pink T20 Challengers, Team Amber will be up against Team Emerald at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Tuesday.

Team Amber started their KCA Pink T20 Challengers campaign with a four-wicket loss to Team Pearl. In their second game against Team Sapphire, they scored just 93 and lost with 21 balls to spare. Team Amber will be eager to get off the mark on Tuesday.

Team Emerald have also lost their opening two games of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers. They lost to Team Pearl in their first game before being beaten by Team Ruby in their second.

Squads to choose from

Team Amber: Jincy George (c), Aleena MP, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Arya Baby, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Sruthi TP, Abina M, Deepthi JS, Sneha KR, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya

Team Emerald: Minnu Mani (c), Biby Sebastin, Divya Ganesh, Feba Fatim, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Anushka CV, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Vaishna MP, Aiswarya R, Aneena Mathew, Jipsa Joseph, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Manasvi Potti, Nithya Loordh, Saraswathi Unni Amit

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Amber: Diya Gireesh, Deepthi J S (wk), Jincy George (c), Ansu Sunil, Aleena Surendran, Sneha K R, Athira Sanal, Sruthi T P, Anusree Anilkumar, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy

Team Emerald: Malavika Sabu, Vaishna M P (wk), Minnu Mani (c), Nithya Loordh, Divya Ganesh, Manasvi Potti, Aiswarya R, Jipsa Joseph, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya M

Match Details

Match: Team Amber vs Team Emerald

Date & Time: March 30th 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has been a sporting one. The average first innings score after the first six games in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers is about 99.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AMB vs EME)

Dream11 Team for Team Amber vs Team Emerald - KCA Pink T20 Challengers.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Deepthi J S, Athira Sanal, Divya Ganesh, Malavika Sabu, Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, Minnu Mani, Joshitha V J, Diya Gireesh, Nithya Loordh, Aneena Mathew

Captain: Minnu Mani. Vice-captain: Jincy George

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sneha K R, Ansu Sunil, Divya Ganesh, Malavika Sabu, Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Diya Gireesh, Nithya Loordh, Aneena Mathew

Captain: Minnu Mani. Vice-captain: Aleena Surendran