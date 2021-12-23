EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 14

Team Emerald (EME) will take on Team Pearl (PEA) in the 14th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala on Thursday.

With three wins and a loss, Team Emerald are currently at the top of the points table. Team Pearl, meanwhile, are placed second with three wins and two losses.

EME vs PEA Probable Playing 11 today

Team Emerald: Fairooz Fathima (wk), Sauparnika B, Mariya Benny, Mani Minnu (c), Aleena Surendran, Darsana Mohanan, VJ Joshitha, Vinaya Surendran, Yadhu Priya, Stanly Steffi, Anaswara Santosh

Team Pearl: Aswathy Babu (wk), Maria George, Ganesh Divya, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Athira Sanal, TP Sruthi, Anusree Anil Kumar, Keerthi James, Sabin Miriam Keziah, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu

Match Details

EME vs PEA, Match 14, Pink T20 Challengers 2021

Date & Time: December 23rd 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the average first-innings score after 12 games being just 109 runs. Another bowling-friendly track may well be in store at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

Today’s EME vs PEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aswathy Babu has chipped in decently with the bat in the Pink T20 Challengers 2021, scoring 66 runs in four innings.

Batter

Ganesh Divya, who has scored 79 runs in four games, is a key batter for PEA.

All-rounders

Mani Minnu has been in stellar form with both the bat and ball in the Pink T20 Challengers 2021. She has smashed 154 runs and picked up nine wickets.

Anusree Anil Kumar has picked up five wickets at an economy 2.86 in the tournament.

Bowler

Keerthi James seems to be in splendid bowling form, having returned with eight scalps from four Pink T20 Challengers 2021 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Mani Minnu (EME): 590 points

Keerthi James (PEA): 340 points

Anusree Anil Kumar (PEA): 317 points

Darsana Mohanan (PEA): 259 points

Vinaya Surendran (EME): 246 points

Important stats for EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Mani Minnu: 154 runs & 9 wickets

Vinaya Surendran: 6 wickets

Keerthi James: 8 wickets

Anusree Anil Kumar: 5 wickets

EME vs PEA Dream 11 Prediction (Pink T20 Challengers 2021)

Dream11 Team for Team Emerald vs Team Pearl - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aswathy Babu, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Ganesh Divya, Sauparnika B, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Anusree Anil Kumar, Vinaya Surendran, Loordh Nithya, Keerthi James

Captain: Mani Minnu. Vice-captain: Keerthi James.

Dream11 Team for Team Emerald vs Team Pearl - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aswathy Babu, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Ganesh Divya, Mariya Benny, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Anusree Anil Kumar, Vinaya Surendran, Loordh Nithya, Anaswara Santosh, Keerthi James

Captain: Mani Minnu. Vice-captain: Anusree Anil Kumar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar