EME vs RUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Final

Team Emerald (EME) will take on Team Ruby (RUB) in the final of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala on Monday.

Team Emerald topped the league phase by winning seven out of their eight games, with most of their victories being convincing ones. Meanwhile, Team Ruby have been a touch inconsistent in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, winning and losing four apiece.

EME vs RUB Probable Playing 11 today

Team Emerald: Fairooz Fathima (wk), Sauparnika B, Mani Minnu (c), Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, VJ Joshitha, Alka A Suresh-I, Stanly Steffi, Yadhu Priya

Team Ruby: C K Maneesha, M Abina (wk), Sayoojya Salilan, J Chaithanya, Siha Santosh, SR Urvasi, Akshaya Sadanandan, Jipsa Joseph, MP Aleena, NR Anjana, Najla Noushad

Match Details

EME vs RUB, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Final

Date & Time: December 27th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the average first-innings score after 20 KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 games being just 105 runs. Another bowling-friendly track is likely to be in store at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Today’s EME vs RUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Abina has been in good touch with the bat in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, having mustered 143 runs so far.

Batter

Sayoojya Salilan has chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 102 runs at an average of 34.00. She has also bowled decently in the tournament.

All-rounders

Mani Minnu has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021. She has scored 322 runs and taken 13 wickets.

Akshaya Sadanandan has arguably been the best player for RUB. She has picked up eight wickets and amassed 333 runs at an average of 55.50.

Bowlers

Anaswara Santosh has taken 12 wickets in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021. She has also scored 116 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in EME vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Team

Mani Minnu (EME): 1018 points

Akshaya Sadanandan (RUB): 766 points

Anaswara Santosh (EME): 543 points

Vinaya Surendran (EME): 535 points

Najla Noushad (RUB): 401 points

Important stats for EME vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Team

Mani Minnu: 322 runs & 13 wickets

Akshaya Sadanandan: 116 runs & 12 wickets

Vinaya Surendran: 13 wickets

Akshaya Sadanandan: 333 runs & 8 wickets

Najla Noushad: 9 wickets

EME vs RUB Dream 11 Prediction (KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021)

Dream11 Team for Team Emerald vs Team Ruby - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Abina, Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, VJ Joshitha, Mani Minnu, Akshaya Sadanandan, Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Najla Noushad, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh

Captain: Mani Minnu. Vice-captain: Akshaya Sadanandan.

Dream11 Team for Team Emerald vs Team Ruby - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Abina, Fairooz Fathima, Sayoojya Salilan, Sauparnika B, VJ Joshitha, Mani Minnu, Akshaya Sadanandan, Darsana Mohanan, Najla Noushad, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh

Captain: Anaswara Santosh. Vice-captain: Mani Minnu.

Edited by Samya Majumdar