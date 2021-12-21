SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 9

Team Sapphire (SAP) will take on Team Emerald (EME) in the ninth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala on Tuesday.

Both Team Sapphire and Team Emerald have two wins and a loss to their names. However, Team Sapphire currently lead the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 standings owing to having a better net run rate (+1.099).

SAP vs EME Probable Playing 11 today

Team Sapphire: Drishya Devan (wk), M P Vaishna, Ajanya T P, Ananya Pradeep, Drisya, Sajeevan Sajana, Sooya Sukumar, Arathi Ravi, Nandana, Diya Gireesh, GG Akshya

Team Emerald: Fairooz Fathima (wk), Sauparnika B, Mariya Benny, Fatim Feba, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, VJ Joshitha, Stanly Steffi, Yadhu Priya

Match Details

SAP vs EME, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 9

Date & Time: December 21st 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the average first-innings score after the first eight games being just 107 runs. While five games have been won by teams batting first, the chasing sides have emerged victorious thrice. Another bowler-friendly track may be in store today.

Today’s SAP vs EME Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Drishya Devan has batted really well in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, amassing 107 runs in three innings.

Batter

Ajanya T P hasn't made any big contributions with the bat, but she has four wickets to her name.

All-rounders

Sajeevan Sajana has been in fine form, scoring 107 runs and taking three wickets.

Mani Minnu has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. She has picked up five wickets and scored 109 runs.

Bowler

Vinaya Surendran has been in top form with the ball in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, returning with five scalps at an economy rate of 5.09.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team

Mani Minnu (EME): 377 points

Sajeevan Sajana (SAP): 251 points

Vinaya Surendran (EME): 183 points

Ajanya T P (SAP): 160 points

Darsana Mohanan (EME): 156 points

Important stats for SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team

Sajeevan Sajana: 107 runs & 3 wickets

Ajanya T P: 4 wickets

Mani Minnu: 109 runs & 5 wickets

Vinaya Surendran: 5 wickets

SAP vs EME Dream 11 Prediction (KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021)

Dream11 Team for Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Drishya Devan, Ajanya T P, Sauparnika B, Mariya Benny, Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Vinaya Surendran, Nandana, VJ Joshitha, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Mani Minnu. Vice-captain: Sajeevan Sajana.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Drishya Devan, Ajanya T P, Sauparnika B, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, Nandana, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Vinaya Surendran. Vice-captain: Ajanya T P

