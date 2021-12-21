SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 9

Team Sapphire (SAP) will take on Team Emerald (EME) in the ninth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala on Tuesday.
Both Team Sapphire and Team Emerald have two wins and a loss to their names. However, Team Sapphire currently lead the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 standings owing to having a better net run rate (+1.099).
SAP vs EME Probable Playing 11 today
Team Sapphire: Drishya Devan (wk), M P Vaishna, Ajanya T P, Ananya Pradeep, Drisya, Sajeevan Sajana, Sooya Sukumar, Arathi Ravi, Nandana, Diya Gireesh, GG Akshya
Team Emerald: Fairooz Fathima (wk), Sauparnika B, Mariya Benny, Fatim Feba, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, VJ Joshitha, Stanly Steffi, Yadhu Priya
Match Details
SAP vs EME, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Match 9
Date & Time: December 21st 2021, 1 PM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala
Pitch Report
It hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the average first-innings score after the first eight games being just 107 runs. While five games have been won by teams batting first, the chasing sides have emerged victorious thrice. Another bowler-friendly track may be in store today.
Today’s SAP vs EME Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Drishya Devan has batted really well in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, amassing 107 runs in three innings.
Batter
Ajanya T P hasn't made any big contributions with the bat, but she has four wickets to her name.
All-rounders
Sajeevan Sajana has been in fine form, scoring 107 runs and taking three wickets.
Mani Minnu has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. She has picked up five wickets and scored 109 runs.
Bowler
Vinaya Surendran has been in top form with the ball in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, returning with five scalps at an economy rate of 5.09.
Top 5 best players to pick in SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team
Mani Minnu (EME): 377 points
Sajeevan Sajana (SAP): 251 points
Vinaya Surendran (EME): 183 points
Ajanya T P (SAP): 160 points
Darsana Mohanan (EME): 156 points
Important stats for SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team
Sajeevan Sajana: 107 runs & 3 wickets
Ajanya T P: 4 wickets
Mani Minnu: 109 runs & 5 wickets
Vinaya Surendran: 5 wickets
SAP vs EME Dream 11 Prediction (KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Drishya Devan, Ajanya T P, Sauparnika B, Mariya Benny, Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Vinaya Surendran, Nandana, VJ Joshitha, Diya Gireesh
Captain: Mani Minnu. Vice-captain: Sajeevan Sajana.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Drishya Devan, Ajanya T P, Sauparnika B, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, Nandana, Diya Gireesh
Captain: Vinaya Surendran. Vice-captain: Ajanya T P