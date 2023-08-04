TFL vs TW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s JCL T20 match – August 5, 2023

Tokyo Falcons (TFL) will square off against Tokyo Wombats (TW) in the third match of JCL T20 2023 at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano, Japan, on August 5. The match is set to commence at 07:00 am IST.

The Tokyo Falcons secured the top spot in Group B in JCL T20 2022 with one victory in three matches. They progressed to the semifinals by defeating the Tokyo Titans in the quarterfinals. However, their journey was cut short by the Chiba Sharks, who dashed their hopes of reaching the final.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Wombats, who have a talented lineup featuring players like Alexander Patmore, Muhammad Ali, Masaki Kawashima, and Michael Walker, are set to make their debut.

Following are the three players you can pick as the captain or the vice-captain for the upcoming TFL vs TW Dream11 match.

#3 Alexander Patmore (TW) - 9.0 credits

Alexander Patmore, the wicket-keeper batter representing the Tokyo Wombats, has been in fine form this year. He has scored 231 runs in four games in the One-Days while in the T20s, he has scored 98 runs and taken five wickets.

In his T20 career so far, Patmore has appeared in 66 matches, scoring a total of 1717 runs at an impressive average of 33.67. Given his reliable performance, he would be a smart choice as the vice-captain of your TFL vs TW Dream11 team.

#2 Sarfraz Petkar (TFL) - 8.5 credits

Sarfraz Petkar is a dependable batter from Tokyo Falcons. He has appeared in six One-Day matches in 2023 and has smashed 303 runs, including an outstanding 185*. He also scored 324 runs in 13 T20 matches in 2022.

Overall, Petkar has appeared in over 50 games and has mustered 1400+ runs at a reasonable average of 30.48 and a strike rate of 156.97. Considering his recent records, Sarfraz Petkar would make a wise choice as the vice-captain of your upcoming TFL vs TW Dream11 team.

#1 Sanket Pandhari (TFL) - 8.0 credits

Sanket Pandhari, a true all-rounder representing the Tokyo Falcons, has showcased his skills in both batting and bowling so far. In the 2022 season, he participated in 10 T20 matches, scoring 224 runs and taking an impressive tally of 13 wickets with the ball.

In the current season, Sanket has played five games and scored 76 runs while also contributing with two wickets. Overall, he boasts a batting average of 26.26 and has taken 58 wickets in 46 innings.

Given his recent form, Pandhari is considered one of the top choices for captaincy of your TFL vs TW Dream11 team.

