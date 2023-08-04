CHT vs CHK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Minor League Cricket T20 match – August 4, 2023

The second game of the 2023 Minor League Cricket (MiLC) will see Chicago Tigers and Chicago Kingsmen lock horns. The game will officially commence at 11:30 PM IST on Friday, August 4.

The 2023 edition of MiLC will feature 26 teams playing nationwide at 17 venues, including 19 matches in eight days. Both teams would be looking to unleash their best talent in the upcoming fixture. The MiLC edition serves as a starting point for more than 400 players in the US to get an opportunity to play in the MLC.

As we are moments away from this mouth-watering battle, let us glance through the top three players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your CHT vs CHK Dream11 match.

# 3 Calvin Savage (CHT) - 9 credits

Calvin Savage hails from a rich cricketing background in South Africa and has plenty of List-A and First-Class experience under his belt. The 30-year-old can be very lethal with the ball averaging just 32 with best figures of 4/33. Besides, he is quite handy with the bat as well and has a career-best score of 51* while having a decent strike rate of just under 130.

Savage has the potential to grow himself as a fine all-rounder and should be included as a captain or vice-captain in your CHT vs CHK Dream11 match.

# 2 Shaheer Hasan (CHK) - 8.5 credits

Shaheer Hasan is a compact top-order batsman who is highly capable of playing a long innings. He averages just a shade above 20 and has a career-best T20 score of 73 with three half-century scores to his name.

Hasan's presence offers a great deal of stability to the squad. He is most certainly a worthy enough candidate to feature in your CHT vs CHK Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

# 1 Fawad Alam (CHK) - 9 credits

Pakistan Nets Session

Fawad Alam is currently one of the most accomplished cricketers from Pakistan who has served Pakistan cricket from times of thick and thin. Arguably he is a world-class operator who has fared exceptionally well across all three formats.

Although he has had more amount of success in red-ball cricket, Alam’s T20 figures are equally commendable. He averages 30.93 and has notched up 13 half-centuries in the format which includes his career-best of 70.

With over 2000 T20 runs, Alam is a highly experienced batter and should feature in your CHT vs CHK Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

