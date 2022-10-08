TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match 16

Thailand Women (TL-W) will take on Malaysia Women (ML-W) in the 16th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Thailand Women lost their first couple of matches to Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women but have bounced back strongly. After the huge upset they created by beating Pakistan Women by five wickets, they drowned UAE Women by 19 runs to make it two wins and as many losses from four games.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Women have had a torrid run. They have lost five matches in a row and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

TL-W vs ML-W, Match Details

The 16th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 between Thailand Women and Malaysia Women will be played on October 9, 2022, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TL-W vs ML-W

Date & Time: October 9, 2022, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners have found assistance and have performed really well. The pacers have found a bit of movement with the new ball. Thus, another good all-round surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 125

Average 2nd-innings score: 84

TL-W vs ML-W Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Thailand Women: W, W, L, L

Malaysia Women: L, L, L, L, L

TL-W vs ML-W Probable Playing 11 today

Thailand Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Thailand Women Probable Playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, and Nanthita Boonsukham.

Malaysia Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malaysia Women Probable Playing XI: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nurilyaa Natasya, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, and Nur Dania Syuhada.

Today’s TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (4 matches, 52 runs)

Nannapat Koncharoenkai has the knack of producing substantial scores with the bat. She has looked in decent touch and has made 52 runs in four knocks in this competition so far.

Top Batter Pick

Sornnarin Tippoch (4 matches, 38 runs, 2 wickets)

Sornnarin Tippoch has been effective with both bat and ball. She has mustered 38 runs with the bat and has chipped in with two wickets at an economy rate of 5.27.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mahirah Izzati Ismail (5 matches, 4 wickets)

Mahirah Izzati Ismail is in good form with the ball. She has picked up four wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.83.

Top Bowler Pick

Sasha Azmi (5 matches, 4 wickets)

Sasha Azmi has been consistent with the ball for Malaysia Women. She has picked up four scalps from five encounters and has an economy rate of 4.35.

TL-W vs ML-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Thipatcha Putthawong (4 matches, 6 wickets)

Thipatcha Putthawong has been in top form with the ball. The 18-year-old left-arm spinner has returned with six wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 5.12.

Natthakan Chantham (4 matches, 100 runs)

Natthakan Chantham is in solid touch with the bat. The Thailand Women’s batter has amassed 100 runs in four innings and has a strike rate of 84.74.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Thipatcha Putthawong 6 wickets in 4 matches Natthakan Chantham 100 runs in 4 matches Sasha Azmi 4 wickets in 5 matches Sornnarin Tippoch 38 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Mahirah Izzati Ismail 4 wickets in 5 matches

TL-W vs ML-W match expert tips

Thailand Women will start this game as favorites and most of their players have performed really well in this tournament. Thus, picking six or seven of their players could be the way to go. Moreover, the bowlers could be the differential captaincy choices.

TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women - Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Sornnarin Tippoch, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Elsa Hunter

All-rounders: Onnicha Kamchomphu, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Sasha Azmi, Thipatcha Putthawong

TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women - Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Aina Najwa

Batters: Sornnarin Tippoch, Natthakan Chantham, Elsa Hunter

All-rounders: Onnicha Kamchomphu, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Rosenan Kanoh, Sasha Azmi, Thipatcha Putthawong

Poll : 0 votes