The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Dream11 Prediction: 3 wicket-keepers who can score most D11 points

The much-awaited Hundred Women's Competition 2021 starts on July 21. The opening clash will be played between the Oval Invincibles Women’s team and the Manchester Originals Women’s team. Kennington Oval in London will host the opening game and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Ahead of the first fixture, let's have a look at the three wicket-keepers you've got to get on your Dream11 team during the course of the competition.

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor is returning to cricket for the Hundred as she has signed for Welsh Fire. Having tons of experience at the highest level, Taylor will be a vital cog in the Welsh side in the 100-ball tournament.

Taylor debuted for the national side in 2006. She played 226 international matches across all formats throughout her career before retiring in 2019. The fluent right-handed batter bats in the middle-order and her experience will come in handy for the side’s progress in the tournament. Taylor will be looking to make a successful return to cricket through the Hundred.

#2 Amy Jones (Birmingham Phoenix)

England v India - Women's Second One Day International

Amy Jones will play for Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred Women. She has been appointed captain of the Birmingham-based franchise. The right-handed batter will be looking to lead her side by example in the next few weeks.

The middle-order batter is indeed a joy to watch when she gets going. Jones had a good series against India recently. She was brilliant behind the stumps as she has 10 dismissals to her name throughout the multi-format series. Jones can hit the ball a long way and is good against the spinners. She holds the key for the Phoenix side in the Hundred.

#3 Tammy Beaumont (London Spirit)

England v India - Women's Third One Day International

The hard-hitting opening batter Tammy Beaumont will represent the London Spirit in the Hundred. The responsibility to give Spirit a solid start rests on her shoulders.

Beaumont has plenty of experience at the international level. She has played 94 T20Is for England so far. She strikes at a strike rate of above 100 and will be crucial in Spirit’s success in the competition. Beaumont is dangerous in the powerplay as she has the ability to clear the in-field with ease. She rotates the strike nicely, allowing the scoreboard to keep ticking along. Beaumont will be eager to step up and use her experience to contribute to the team’s success.

Edited by Prem Deshpande