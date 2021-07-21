The Hundred Women 2021 Dream11 Prediction: 5 bowlers who can score most D11 points

The Hundred commences on July 21 at Kennington Oval in London with the Oval Invincibles locking horns against the Manchester Originals.

Ahead of the tournament, let’s look at the bowlers who can score more points in the Dream11 throughout the course of the tournament.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone (Manchester Originals)

England v India - Women's Third T20 International

The No 1 T20I bowler, Sophie Ecclestone, will represent the Manchester Originals in the Hundred. The left-arm orthodox bowler has been impressive in the recently concluded multi-format series against India. She finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 19 wickets to her name.

Ecclestone’s form will play a vital role in the team’s success in the competition.

Her ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs provides a big threat to the opposition. She has enough experience at the highest level and is certainly a player to watch out for in the competition. She will be eager to continue her form in the Hundred.

#2 Katherine Brunt (Trent Rockets)

England v India - Women's Third T20 International

The English pacer will play for Trent Rockets in the Hundred. The aggressive right-arm pacer will lead Trent Rockets' bowling department. Her ability to run through the opposition batting lineup will be vital in the team’s cause in the competition.

She hasn’t been in good form of late and will be eager to turn the tables around.

Brunt has plenty of experience at the highest level and will be looking to top the bowling charts at the upcoming showpiece event.

#3 Kate Cross (Manchester Originals)

England Women v India Women - LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

Kate Cross is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. She will lead the Manchester Originals side in the 100-ball tournament.

Cross has been in brilliant form in recent times and will be eager to continue in the same way. She had a stellar ODI series against India recently. Cross picked up seven wickets in three games, including a fifer.

It will be interesting to see whether the extra responsibility of captaincy will affect her performance. She certainly looks like a player to watch in the competition.

#4 Shabnim Ismail (Oval Invincibles)

2020 WBBL Final - Stars v Thunder

The aggressive pacer from South Africa will represent the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred. Ismail’s ability to pick up early wickets with the new ball makes her a fear factor for the opposition. She bowls at a sheer pace and can hurry the batters upfront.

Ismail has been serving the Proteas team for a while now. She clicks at 110+ kph and induces false shots from the opposition batters.

Aggression is a key element for her success at the top level, and if she picks the rhythm, no one can stop her from topping the wicket charts.

#5 Anya Shrubsole (Southern Brave)

England v India - Women's Second One Day International

Anya Shrubsole will ply her trade for the Southern Brave side in the Hundred. Shrubsole has been playing for England since 2008 and has plenty of international experience under her belt.

Shrubsole will lead the pace-bowling attack for the Southern Brave side in the Hundred.

The nippy bowler will be a vital cog in the side’s bowling attack. Her ability to swing the ball both ways makes her a dangerous weapon against any opposition. She will be looking to step up and perform at the much-awaited event.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava