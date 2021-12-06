THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 2

The second match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has Sydney Thunder (THU) taking on Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Monday.

Brisbane Heat have made a few changes this season, the major one being Jimmy Peirson's appointment as full-time captain. He has a resourceful side to bank on, with the likes of Chris Lynn and Ben Duckett itching to get going with the bat. However, they face Sydney Thunder, who have done well in recent years. Much like the Heat, they also have a resourceful squad with the potential to go all the way. With both teams keen to get their campaigns up and running with a win, a cracking game beckons at the Manuka Oval.

THU vs HEA Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Jason Sangha, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew and Chris Tremain

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Tom Cooper/Nathan McSweeney, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Kuhnemann and Xavier Bartlett

Match Details

THU vs HEA, BBL 2021-22, Match 2

Date and Time: 6th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards in Canberra with some help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to swing a bit, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid onto the bat a touch better under the lights. There is some turn for the spinners, who will look to use the dimensions of the ground to their advantage as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue

Today’s THU vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett is all set for his Brisbane Heat debut and is likely to slot into a top-order role. The southpaw is one of the most explosive batters in the world, capable of taking on both pace and spin. With the Thunder likely to deploy spin in the middle overs, Duckett will be key for the Heat.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales comes into the tournament on the back of a heap of expectations. The Englishman was the highest runscorer last season and will be keen to replicate the same form this time around, making him a must-have in your THU vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is a vital cog in the Thunder set-up with his all-round ability bound to play a bigger role this season. Although the all-rounder will be key with his death bowling skills, his pinch-hitting ability is surely one to keep tabs on ahead of this exciting clash.

Bowler

Mujeeb ur Rehman: Mujeeb ur Rehman is back with the Heat for yet another BBL stint and why not. He has been one of the Heat's most successful bowlers in recent history with his ability to turn the ball both ways being crucial. Rehman should make for a good addition to your THU vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (THU)

Chris Lynn (HEA)

Mujeeb ur Rehman (HEA)

Important stats for THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 543 runs in 15 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 38.79

Chris Lynn - 458 runs in 13 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 35.23

Tanveer Sangha - 21 wickets in 14 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 18.29

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

THU vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Jack Wildermuth, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams

THU vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Sam Heazlett, James Bazley, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Matt Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Tanveer Sangha

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Ben Duckett

Edited by Samya Majumdar