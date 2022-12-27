THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 17

The 17th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Tuesday, December 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction.

After a solid start to their BBL campaign, the Sydney Thunder have lost their way and lie in the bottom half of the points table. Their captain Jason Sangha is also unavailable due to injury, leaving them in a precarious position as they seek a morale-boosting win. They will now face an upbeat Brisbane Heat side who come into the game on the back of a win against the Adelaide Strikers. The Heat will start as the favorites, with Sam Billings and Colin Munro being key. With both teams looking to boost their top-four aspirations, an entertaining game beckons in Sydney.

THU vs HEA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 17

The Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat will square off in the 17th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs HEA, BBL 2022-23, Match 17

Date and Time: 27th December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

THU vs HEA pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 17

Although the previous game saw the Thunder being bundled out for a mere 15, a decent batting track is on the cards at the Sydney Showground Stadium. Pacers will hold the key, with pace accounting for over 70 percent of the wickets in the last six BBL matches. The powerplay phase will be crucial as well, with as many as eight wickets falling across both innings. With the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Record at the Sydney Showground Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 139

2nd-innings score: 15

THU vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

Jason Sangha is not available due to injury, while Fazalhaq Farooqi is no longer part of the Sydney Thunder squad.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes/Sam Whiteman (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Alex Ross, Ollie Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting/Usman Qadir, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu.

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

James Bazley is unavailable for the game.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee and Mitchell Swepson.

THU vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (3 matches, 110 runs, Average: 36.67)

Sam Billings was the standout batter for the Heat in their previous game, scoring 79 runs off just 48 balls. Billings also has a good BBL record in general, striking at 143.71. Given Billings' record at this venue, he is a top pick for your THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (4 matches, 100 runs, Average: 25.00)

Alex Hales has had a decent tournament so far, scoring 100 runs in four matches. His strike rate for the season reads 131, below his BBL strike rate of 150.19. He has a ton of experience playing at the venue and is capable of scoring big runs, making him a must-have in your THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 15.86)

Daniel Sams, despite the Thunder's woeful form, has impressed with the ball, picking up seven wickets in four matches at an average of 15.86. Although he is yet to deliver with the bat, the conditions should suit Sams, who could be a fine addition to your THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Steketee (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 11.71)

Mark Steketee had a brilliant outing in the previous game, picking up four wickets against the Adelaide Strikers. Steketee also boasts a BBL bowling strike rate of 15.98, holding him in good stead. With Steketee capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a viable pick for your THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has shown glimpses of his ability this season, scoring 70 runs at a strike rate of 122.81. Although he has a fifty to his name, Rossouw has not been able to get going early in his innings. With Rossouw due for a big score for the Thunder, he is a viable captaincy pick for your THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Max Bryant

Max Bryant has been backed as the Heat's first-choice opener this season and is starting to find his groove. He scored a 29-ball 46 against the Strikers and has a T20 strike rate of 132. With Bryant looking in good touch, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Michael Neser 6 wickets in 2 matches Mark Steketee 7 wickets in 3 matches Sam Billings 110 runs in 3 matches Alex Hales 100 runs in 4 matches Daniel Sams 7 wickets in 4 matches

THU vs HEA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 17

Nathan McAndrew had a fine outing in his previous game, picking up two wickets and conceding only 25 runs. McAndrew is likely to take up a more prominent role with the ball given Fazalhaq Farooqi's exclusion from the Thunder's roster. With McAndrew also adding value on the batting front, he could be a contest-winning pick for your THU vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Alex Hales, Max Bryant (vc)

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Chris Green, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Alex Hales, Max Bryant, Colin Munro (c)

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Daniel Sams (vc)

Bowlers: Mark Steketee, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett

