THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 14th, 2020

Match 7 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 features the Sydney Thunder taking on Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval on Monday.

Both Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat lost their respective BBL openers to the Melbourne Stars earlier in the competition. While Thunder came close to toppling the Stars on Sunday, Heat were thoroughly outplayed by Glenn Maxwell and co at the Manuka Oval.

With a depleted bowling attack, Heat struggled in the middle overs, which could be a cause for concern once again against Callum Ferguson and Alex Ross.

Sydney Thunder are the clear favourites for this BBL game, given the superior balance in their squad. However, Brisbane Heat will be no pushovers, as they have a power-packed batting unit comprising of the likes of Chris Lynn and Max Bryant.

With both teams looking to get off the mark in the competition, we should be in for a cracking BBL game on Monday.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt, Jono Cook and Tanveer Sangha.

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Tom Cooper, Jimmy Pierson, Dan Lawrence, Jack Wood, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin and Simon Milenko.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Match 7

Date: 14th December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch is likely to be on offer for this BBL game, but there could be some help for the spinners as well.

Run-scoring might be best during the first ten overs against the hard new ball, as the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses. The pacers will need to vary their pace to keep the batsmen on their toes.

Both teams could look to bat first, and 160 runs is likely to be a par-score at this venue.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

THU vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jimmy Peirson, Callum Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Daniel Lawrence, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Laughlin.

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jimmy Peirson, Callum Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Daniel Lawrence, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Laughlin .

Captain: Usman Khawaja. Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams.