THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 31st, 2021

The Knockout of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 has the Sydney Thunder taking on the Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval on Sunday.

The Brisbane Heat, who beat the Strikers in the Eliminator, look a different side to the one that started the season off with two losses. Led by Chris Lynn and his explosive batting exploits, the Heat have snuck into the Knockout.

They possess a very well-balanced side, with Lewis Gregory and Jack Wildermuth adding much-needed depth and Mark Steketee shining with the ball in hand.

Their opponents, the Sydney Thunder, were edged by the Sixers and Scorchers in the points table. Despite being one of the more impressive teams in the BBL 2021, the Thunder will have to replicate their 2020 antics where they won two knockout games on the trot.

They will need Usman Khawaja to come to the fore alongside Alex Hales, who is the runaway leader on the batting charts. With a resourceful bowling attack to fall back on, the Thunder are certainly a force to reckon with in the BBL.

Although both sides look evenly matched on paper, the Thunder might hold the advantage given their record at the Manuka Oval. With Daniel Sams also set to make a comeback, the Heat are in for a tough time.

All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons, with a place in the final three hanging in the balance in BBL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Predicted Playing 11

Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies/Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew/Brendan Doggett and Adam Milne

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Joe Denly, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Morne Morkel and Ben Laughlin

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, the Knockout

Date: 31st January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A competitive game of cricket beckons at the Manuka Oval, with the bowlers expected to get some movement off the surface. While run-scoring will be easy against the new ball and the field restrictions, the spinners should come into play in the middle overs.

Wickets in hand will be crucial in this game, with 160 being par at this venue. Both teams will look to bat first given the high stakes involved in this fixture.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

THU vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne, Mitch Swepson and Mark Steketee

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne, Mitch Swepson and Ben Laughlin

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Marnus Labuschagne