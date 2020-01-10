THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 11th, 2020

Sydney Thunder looks to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday as they host Hobart Hurricanes in Match 31 of BBL 2019-20. Although the Thunder started the campaign brightly, they have lost their last three games to sit precariously at fifth place in the points table.

Their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes have blown hot and cold this season with three wins in seven games. With the Hurricanes unable to call upon the services of Meredith and Short, they succumbed to a close defeat to Heat in the previous game.

With the tournament entering into the business end, either side will be eyeing an elusive win which would strengthen their case for a playoff spot. The Thunder haven't lost anyone to national duty although Chris Green's suspension does hurt them.

Nevertheless, they will fancy their chances of a win against Hobart Hurricanes, who have a nicely balanced squad in their midst. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for THU vs HUR.

Squads to choose from:

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (C), Liam Bowe, Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Usman Khawaja, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Liam Hatcher, Chris Tremain and Matt Gilkes

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(C), Caleb Jewell, Jake Reed, Scott Boland, Ben McDermott, David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Qais Ahmad, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Jake Doran, Clive Rose.

Playing XI Updates:

Sydney Thunder:

Not many changes are expected from the Thunder with none of their players leaving the side due to national commitments. Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales will open the batting with much expected from the duo, while Callum Ferguson and Matt Gilkes hold fort in the middle order. Chris Morris has done well with the ball but hasn't fulfilled his potential with the bat with the late impetus often lacking in the Thunders' batting. With Chris Green's suspension, the Thunder should persist with Cook and Nair while Daniel Sams will be key with the ball for the home side.

Possible XI: Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson(C), Gilkes(WK), Ross, Morris, Sams, Nair, Cook, Tremain and Doggett

Hobart Hurricanes:

As for the Hurricanes, no changes are on the cards for this game. Matt Wade and Caleb Jewell are the designated openers with D'Arcy Short out for national duty. The duo of Ben McDermott and David Miller have promised a lot but haven't been able to get a sizeable contribution under their belts. With Bailey also not firing, a lot will depend on McDermott and Miller on what is a competitive pitch. With injuries to Faulkner and Meredith, the Hurricanes will field a depleted bowling attack which is heavily reliant on the exploits of Qais Ahmad and Scott Boland, who picked three wickets in the previous game against the Heat.

Possible XI: Wade(C), Jewell, McDermott (WK), Bailey, Miller, Milenko, Rogers, Qais, Boland, Ellis and Rose

Match Details:

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 31

11th January 2020, 12:40 PM IST

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report:

Spin is expected to play a major part at this venue with 150-160 being a competitive total. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle and set a platform with the pacers also reverting to variations. Unfortunately, rainfall is on the forecast for Saturday although at least a rain-curtailed game should take place between the two sides.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: The Hobart Hurricanes duo of Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott are the ideal candidates to be picked in the fantasy team. While Wade scored a fifty in his first outing in BBL 2019-20, Ben McDermott is due for a big knock this season. Although he has a fifty to his name this season, McDermott has often stumbled after making a start. Matt Gilkes is a viable alternative as well if credits are an issue.

Batsmen: Picking two or all of Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales would be a very good move with the trio forming the fulcrum of the Thunder batting unit. While Hales and Khawaja have blown hot and cold, Ferguson has been quite consistent with 288 runs to his name in BBL 2020. Along with the aforementioned trio, one of George Bailey or David Miller would suffice with their experience bound to serve them well on this wicket.

Allrounders: Daniel Sams has been a revelation with the ball for the Thunder. Sams is the leading wicket-taker in BBL 2019-20 with fifteen scalps and guarantees a wicket or two in this game as well. His colleague, Chris Morris is also a decent pick with the South African capable of clearing the boundary with ease in the latter overs along with his wicket-taking ability in the death. With Simon Milenko not bowling as often as one would like, Sams and Morris should be sufficient in the allrounders department.

Bowlers: Scott Boland has picked five wickets in two games for the Hurricanes this season. The former Stars pacer leads the attack in the absence of Meredith and Faulkner and will be crucial to their cause alongside Qais Ahmad, who also warranties a place in the fantasy side. While Jono Cook and Chris Tremain are decent pick as well, Arjun Nair's additional batting ability could also be picked for this much-awaited clash.

Captain: Alex Hales and Ben McDermott have experienced similar fortunes this season. Although they have underperformed this season, they have shown glimpses of what they are capable of. Both of them should be backed, to come up with a good score while Usman Khawaja is a decent pick as well for the multiplier options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales, George Bailey, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jono Cook and Chris Tremain. Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, David Miller, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Scott Boland and Qais Ahmad. Captain: Ben McDermott, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja