THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 47

Sydney Thunder (THU) will take on Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) in the 47th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday.

There seems to be no stopping the Sydney Thunder at the moment as they have hit a rich vein of form. The Thunder have won their last six matches in a row and currently find themselves in second spot in the BBL table. Having already gotten the better of the Hobart Hurricanes in the reverse fixture, Sydney Thunder will start as favorites. The Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four matches and are fourth in the standings with 21 points.

THU vs HUR Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt (wk), Gurinder Sandhu, Mohammad Hasnain, Tanveer Sangha

HUR XI

Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Match Details

THU vs HUR, Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 47

Date and Time: 13th January, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The surface at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne generally favors the batters, with the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat. However, the quick bowlers could find some help off the surface. A score of around 180 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s THU vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott is BBL 2021-22's leading run-scorer, having amassed 495 runs in nine matches at an average of 61.87. He could prove to be a valuable captaincy choice for your THU vs HUR Dream11 fantasy side.

Batters

Jason Sangha has accumulated 329 runs in eight innings at an average of 65.8. He has also picked up three wickets.

Alex Hales has returned to the Sydney Thunder squad after missing the last few matches due to isolation. He played a match-winning knock of 80* off 56 deliveries and helped his team cross beat the Hobart Hurricanes last time out.

All-rounders

Daniel Sams has scored 162 runs and picked up 15 wickets in 11 BBL 2021-22 matches. He could be a multiplier choice for your fantasy side.

D’Arcy Short has scored 306 runs at an average of 34 while also scalping four wickets.

Bowler

Tom Rogers has been in fine form with the ball for the Hobart Hurricanes. He has picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches and will be looking to add to his tally here.

Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott (HUR) – 769 poin

Daniel Sams (THU) – 700 points

Jason Sangha (THU) - 595 points

D’Arcy Short (HUR) – 582 points

Tom Rogers (HUR) – 567 points

Important stats for THU vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott: 495 runs

Daniel Sams: 162 runs and 15 wickets

Jason Sangha: 329 runs and 3 wickets

D’Arcy Short: 306 runs and 4 wickets

Alex Hales: 269 runs

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

THU vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Alex Hales, Peter Handscomb, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gurinder Sandhu, Muhammad Hasnain

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Jason Sangha, Alex Hales, Peter Handscomb, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Tom Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Muhammad Hasnain

Captain: D’Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

Edited by Samya Majumdar