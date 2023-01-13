THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 39

The 39th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Perth Scorchers (SCO) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

The Perth Scorchers sit pretty at the top of the points table with seven wins in nine completed games. Despite Jhye Richardson's injury, the Scorchers' depth has come through, with the likes of Andrew Tye and Aaron Hardie impressing in the last few games.

They now come across a resourceful Sydney Thunder side who are in the mix for a top-four finish. Although they are without Alex Hales, the Thunder welcomed David Warner back into the side for the first time in a few years.

With both sides looking to sustain their bid for a top-four finish, an entertaining game is on the cards in Sydney.

THU vs SCO Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 39

The Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers will square off in the 39th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs SCO, BBL 2022-23, Match 39

Date and Time: 12th January 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

THU vs SCO pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 39

Bowlers have enjoyed the conditions at the Showground Stadium, with the average first-innings score reading 131 this season. The pacers have picked up 80 percent of the wickets at the venue this season. Almost 42 percent of the wickets have fallen in the powerplay phase at the venue. There could be some turn available off the surface for the spinners as well, which was evident in the previous game between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

Record at the Sydney Showground Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 131

2nd-innings score: 91

THU vs SCO probable playing 11s for today’s match

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Stevie Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris/Matt Kelly and Peter Hatzoglou.

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No new injury concerns.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Matt Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir and Brendan Doggett.

THU vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Inglis (9 matches, 313 runs, Average: 44.71)

Josh Inglis comes into this game on the back of a brilliant 67 off just 35 balls. He has been in fine form all season with 313 runs at an average of 44.71. With Inglis striking at 158.88 in the middle order, he is a top pick for your THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ashton Turner (9 matches, 217 runs, Average: 36.17)

Ashton Turner is another top performer this season with 217 runs at an average of 36.17. Turner is striking at 151.75 in the middle order and has also chipped in with his off-spin of late. With Turner looking in good form, he can be backed as part of your THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (8 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 20.27)

Daniel Sams has been one of the more impressive pacers this season with 11 wickets at an average of 20.27. In addition to his bowling exploits, Sams has shown glimpses of his batting ability with a strike rate of 125. With the conditions suiting Sams, he is a must-have in your THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan McAndrew (6 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 14.82)

Nathan McAndrew has been in good form for the Thunder, picking up 11 wickets in just six matches. He has used his ability to generate pace and bounce to good effect with an average of 14.82. With McAndrew capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a fine pick for your THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff comes into this game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against Brisbane Heat, picking up three wickets. He has been brilliant this season with 15 wickets in nine matches. With Behrendorff likely to get ample help with the new ball, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Oliver Davies

Oliver Davies has stepped up in the absence of Jason Sangha, scoring 226 runs at an average of 32.29. He has a strike rate of 146.75, holding him in high regard. With Davies in fine form of late and also scoring a fifty in the reverse fixture against the Scorchers, he is a viable captaincy choice for your THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Josh Inglis 313 runs in 9 matches Cameron Bancroft 130 runs in 4 matches Andrew Tye 17 wickets in 9 matches Oliver Davies 226 runs in 9 matches Daniel Sams 11 wickets in 8 matches

THU vs SCO match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 39

David Warner is set to play his first BBL match in a few seasons. He is an explosive batter with heaps of experience at the international level. Given his recent exploits against South Africa, albeit in the Test format, Warner could be a brilliant addition to your THU vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis (vc)

Batters: David Warner, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies

All-rounders: Daniel Sams (c), Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: David Warner (c), Ashton Turner, Stevie Eskinazi, Oliver Davies

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff (vc), Matt Kelly, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett

