THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 26th, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview

25 Jan 2020, 20:06 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With a couple of spots in the top five up for the taking, Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers face-off in the first match of a double-header on Sunday. Both teams lost their previous games on Friday and would be desperate for a win on Australia Day. Only one point separates the two teams although the Perth Scorchers would be the happier of the two going into this game.

The previous encounter between the two sides saw a one-sided affair with Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis hammering the Thunder bowlers all around the Optus Park. However, with the match being played at the Spotless Stadium, the Thunder will be eyeing revenge as well although it wouldn't be easy against a formidable Scorchers outfit. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for THU vs SCO.

THU vs SCO Teams:

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (C), Liam Bowe, Jono Cook, Chris Tremain, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams and Gurinder Sandhu

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh (C), Morne Morkel, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Fawad Ahmed, Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft

Playing 11 Updates:

Sydney Thunder:

Although they did lose their previous game, the Thunder aren't likely to make any changes for this crucial game. While Daniel Sams has led the bowling attack well, it is the batting department that has let them down off late. Although they boast of a solid top trio of Hales, Khawaja and Ferguson, they haven't fired in unison which is one of the many reasons to their slump in form. Their failures have often exposed an inexperienced and relatively weak middle order. The onus will be upon Chris Morris and Alex Ross to guide them through the middle phase as they seek a crucial win at the Spotless Stadium.

Possible XI: Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson(C), Lenton(WK), Ross, Morris, Sams, Nair, Cook, Bowe and Sandhu.

Perth Scorchers:

Only one change is expected of the Scorchers with Chris Jordan leaving the roster due to national commitments. However, they have roped in South African veteran, Morne Morkel as his replacement, who should slot into the playing XI right away. While Inglis and Livingstone have been fairly consistent along with captain, Mitch Marsh, much is expected from Ashton Turner, who hasn't quite fired this summer for Australia and the Scorchers. Their bowling unit will be key with the likes of Agar and Fawad Ahmed being nicely complemented by Jhye Richardson. Matt Kelly's ability to nail the yorkers in the death overs is among the best in the business and is the one to watch out for on Sunday.

Possible XI: Inglis(WK), Livingstone, Patterson, Marsh(C), Turner, Bancroft, Agar, Jhye, Kelly, Morkel and Fawad.

Match Details:

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Match 54

Advertisement

26th January 2020, 9:15 AM IST

Spotless Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report:

An even contest between bat and ball is expected if the previous game between the Sixers and the Thunder at this venue is taken into account. The pacers will enjoy bowling on this surface with a decent amount of swing on offer. However, the batsmen can play their strokes upon biding some time in the middle with wickets in hand being crucial. Batting first would be the preferred choice for either side with 150-160 being par on this surface.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis has had a breakout year with the Scorchers with the diminutive keeper scoring 387 runs so far. With a strike-rate of 153.57, Inglis has provided quick starts on a consistent basis. He stands out as the lone viable wicket-keeper option for this game with Jay Lenton unlikely to bat in the top six.

Batsmen: Liam Livingstone is bound to be a popular option with the Englishman coming into this game on the back of two back-to-back cities. With his explosive style of batting serving the Scorchers nicely this season, he is a dependable pick along with Usman Khawaja.

Thunder captain, Ferguson started the season brightly although his recent form is a cause for concern. However, Ferguson's experience should have a telling effect on the outcome of the game which makes him a decent pick for the fantasy team. While Alex Ross and Alex Hales's form also warranties a spot, Kurtis Patterson could be picked to accommodate more established players from the other departments.

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh and Daniel Sams are among the best players of BBL 2019-20 with consistent performances with bat and ball respectively. While Marsh has accumulated 371 runs with a strike-rate of 147.81 in the middle overs, Daniel Sams' tally of 24 wickets is the highest in the BBL this season. His four-fer against the Hurricanes in the previous game also holds him in good stead with Chris Morris also being a worthwhile pick.

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed have done well this season with both of them picking 14 wickets each this season. They have curtailed the run-scoring as well with either of them bowling over 100 dot balls this season. Along with aforementioned duo, Jono Cook's ability to pick wickets early in his spell also makes him a decent option for the fantasy team. South African pacer, Morne Morkel is set to play his first BBL game and could pick a wicket or two as well.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh is the ideal candidate for the mantle of captaincy due to his form with the bat. The Perth Scorchers captain is capable of picking a wicket or two with the ball as well which makes him a good option. Along with him, Usman Khawaja and Daniel Sams are reliable picks as well with both of them being key to the Thunder's fortunes against the Thunder.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Josh Inglis, Kurtis Patterson, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Morris, Fawad Ahmed, Jono Cook and Morne Morkel.

Captain: Mitchell Marsh, Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Josh Inglis, Alex Ross, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed and Morne Morkel.

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh