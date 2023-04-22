THU vs SES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s England Women’s One-Day Trophy - April 22nd, 2023

Thunder (THU) and South East Stars (SES) are set to face each other in Match No.2 of the England Women’s One-Day Trophy on Saturday, April 22. The THU vs SES match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Thunder have the likes of Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, and Tara Norris, making them a strong unit for the championship.

The Stars are likely to depend a lot on Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards to deliver.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for THU vs SES. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Alice Capsey (SES) – 9 credits

WBBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

Alice Capsey is a bright prospect in English cricket and should be a must for teams for the THU vs SES match. The 18-year-old holds the record for the fastest fifty by an English batter in T20 World Cups.

Moreover, she is more than handy with the ball in hand. Capsey recently played a vital role for the Delhi Capitals, who finished as the runners-up in the WPL

#2 Deandra Dottin (THU) – 9 credits

WBBL - Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars

Deandra Dottin remains one of the most prolific all-rounders in women’s cricket, although she has already retired from international cricket. Last year, she played six matches in the tournament and racked up 121 runs at an average of 20.16 with a top score of 46. She also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.15.

#1 Emma Lamb (THU) – 8.5 credits

England Women v India Women - 1st Royal London ODI

Emma Lamb played only three games last season, but ended up having a massive impact. She has scored 213 runs at an average of 71 and a strike-rate of 92.20 with three half-centuries and a top score of 82.

Lamb also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.84. Hence, she should be a must for your fantasy teams for the THU vs SES match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's THU vs SES Dream11 contest? Alice Capsey Deandra Dottin 0 votes