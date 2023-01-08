THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 34

The 34th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, January 8th. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to their BBL campaign, the Thunder have found form of late with four consecutive wins. They come into this game on the back of a brilliant win against the Scorchers and will be keen on continuing their good form. As for their crosstown rivals, Sydney Sixers are also in the mix for a top four finish with five wins in eight completed matches. The likes of Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott are finding form at the right time, making the Sixers the favourites for this game. With both teams looking to sustain their push for a top four spot, a cracking contest beckons in Sydney.

THU vs SIX Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 34

The Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will square off in the 34th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs SIX, BBL 2022-23, Match 34

Date and Time: 8th January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

THU vs SIX pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 34

Although the average first-innings score this season at the Showground Stadium reads 130, a good batting track is expected for this game. Pacers have enjoyed the conditions this season, accounting for 21 out of the 25 wickets that have fallen across two matches. The powerplay phase will be crucial as well with 36% of the wickets falling in the first four overs this season. Chasing could be the preferred option although the pitch should not change much during the game.

Record at the Sydney Showground Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 130

2nd-innings score: 70

THU vs SIX probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

Rilee Rossouw is not available for the rest of the season due to his SA20 commitments.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Joel Davies, Alex Ross, Ollie Davies, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Usman Qadir, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett and Nathan McAndrew.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No new injury concerns.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan and Izharulhaq Naveed.

THU vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (9 matches, 170 runs, Average: 21.25)

Josh Philippe has not been at his fluent best this season with 170 runs at an average of 21.25. However, Philippe has shown glimpses of his form with a fifty and a strike rate of 135 this season. With Philippe capable of scoring big runs and having a good record against the Thunder, he is a top pick for your THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (8 matches, 245 runs, Average: 35.00)

Alex Hales has been the standout batter for the Thunder, scoring 245 runs in eight matches. While he is averaging 35.00, it is Hales' strike rate in excess of 130 that truly stands out. With this being Hales' last BBL match before he leaves for the ILT20, he can be backed to score some runs as part of your THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayden Kerr (9 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 25.82)

Hayden Kerr has continued to impress in Sydney Sixers' colours, picking 11 wickets in nine matches this season. He is averaging 25.82 with the ball this season and has often been used in the Power Surge as well. In addition, Kerr has a batting strike rate of 141.98 this season, making him a valuable prospect for your THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan McAndrew (5 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 12.73)

Nathan McAndrew has been in brilliant form for the Thunder, picking 11 wickets with a strike rate of 9.82, second best to only Henry Thornton's 9.31. McAndrew can also pack a punch with the bat with a BBL strike rate of 155 holding him in good stead. With the conditions also suiting him, McAndrew should be a top pick for your THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

THU vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques has had a quiet BBL campaign so far with 113 runs in eight innings. He has a season strike rate of 126.97 and a fifty to his name this season as well. Henriques also has a good record at the Showground Stadium with 102 runs at a strike rate of 164.5, making him a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams is set to return to the Thunder side after missing the previous game. He has been in top form with the ball, picking 11 wickets in seven matches and has also chipped with the bat. With Rossouw leaving for the SA20, Sams could be in for a more prominent role with the bat. Given his all-round skillset, Sams stands out as a top captaincy choice in your THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Josh Philippe 170 runs in 9 matches Sean Abbott 13 wickets in 8 matches Hayden Kerr 11 wickets in 9 matches Alex Hales 245 runs in 8 matches Daniel Sams 11 wickets in 9 matches

THU vs SIX match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 34

Oliver Davies has been in sublime form of late with scores of 58(47) and 65(32) coming into this game. He is striking at 149.67 in the BBL this season, making up for Jason Sangha's absence in the side. Given his form and ability, Davies could be a brilliant pick for your THU vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, click here!

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batter: Moises Henriques, Alex Hales, James Vince, Oliver Davies

Allrounder: Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Hayden Kerr

Bowler: Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe, Matt Gilkes

Batter: Moises Henriques, James Vince, Oliver Davies

Allrounder: Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Hayden Kerr

Bowler: Chris Jordan, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes