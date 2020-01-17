THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 18th, 2020

A Sydney Derby awaits on Saturday as the Thunder and Sixers face off against one another in what is a crucial game for either side at the Spotless Stadium. Their previous encounter featured a Super Over with Tom Curran starring for the Sixers with both bat and ball. The Sixers have been brilliant over the course of BBL 2019 with six wins in ten games.

Their opponents, Sydney Thunder, come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Renegades and find themselves with nine points in ten games. With the competition for the playoff spots intensifying over the last few days, both teams would love to get one over the other and claim the two points on offer.

With bragging rights also adding spice to the contest, an entertaining game awaits in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for THU vs SIX.

THU vs SIX Teams

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (C), Liam Bowe, Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams and Gurinder Sandhu

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (C), Nathan Lyon, Josh Philippe, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Tom Curran, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe, Mickey Edwards, Jackson Bird and Justin Avendano

Playing 11 Updates

Sydney Thunder

Arjun Nair could come into the side for Nathan McAndrew in a move which would add batting depth as well. While the top order trio of Khawaja, Ferguson and Hales remain key to their fortunes, Alex Ross' form bodes well for the Thunder.

Daniel Sams and Chris Morris provide the balance in the side with their bowling performances being crucial in this game. The Thunder have ample variety in their bowling attack as with atleast two spinners expected to play at the Spotless Stadium.

Possible XI: Khawaja, Hales, Ferguson (C), Ross, Lenton(WK), Morris, Sams, Cook, McAndrew/Nair, Bowe and Doggett.

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers welcome Nathan Lyon, who is set to feature for the first time in BBL 2019-20. He should come into the side for Ben Manenti with the rest of the side remaining unchanged from the washed out game against the Hurricanes. Josh Philippe has led the way with the bat this season with Daniel Hughes and James Vince chipping in with vital contributions as well.

The experience of Silk and Henriques also serves them well while Tom Curran has been the surprise package with the bat for the Sixers. Ben Dwarshuis and Jackson Bird will be key with the new ball against the likes of Hales and Khawaja on Saturday.

Possible XI: Philippe (WK), Hughes, Vince, Henriques (C), Silk, Curran, Avendano, Bird, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe and Lyon.

Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 42

18th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Spotless Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with the Spotless Stadium already playing host to a couple of close encounters this season. The previous game saw the Thunder chase down 162 with relative ease although the bowlers are also expected to get some purchase from the wicket. Teams have shown a tendency to bat first on this wicket with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe should be picked without fail owing to his fine form at the top of the Sixers batting order. The Western Australian has 277 runs to his name this season at an average of 34.62. With his counterpart, Jay Lenton still finding his feet in BBL, Philippe is the ideal candidate for the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson is a reliable pick for this game with Thunder captain accumulating 302 runs in ten games. Although his recent form isn't too great, Ferguson's experience should serve him well. Fellow Thunder batsmen, Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja are also due for a big knock at the Spotless Stadium.

While James Vince looks good for a big knock on Saturday, Jordan Silk is also a dependable option if the Sixers were to chase against the Thunder.

Allrounders: Sydney Thunder's bowling attack revolves around Daniel Sams and Chris Morris, who have 17 and 11 wickets respectively. Their ability to score quick runs should also earn a few fantasy points as they are preferred in the team.

Along with them, Tom Curran is a good pick as well with the Surrey all-rounder picking 14 wickets and also scoring 123 runs at a strike-rate of 157.69.

Bowlers: Australian Test specialist, Nathan Lyon is a decent option with the off-spinner guaranteeing a wicket or two in his first BBL game of the season.

While Ben Dwarshuis is also a viable option with his incisive swing bowling, Brendan Doggett should also be picked from the Thunder roster. Jono Cook hasn't picked many wickets of late but could prove to be a handful for the Sixers. In the absence of Green, Cook will be key for the Thunder in the middle overs.

Captain: Usman Khawaja hasn't fully come off for the Thunder this season. Although he has just 247 runs in 10 games, Khawaja's ability cannot be taken lightly. He is very dependable multiplier option for this game along with Josh Philippe. Another such player would be James Vince, who will be looking to justify his place in the side with a good knock against the Thunder on Saturday.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Josh Philippe, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Jono Cook, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Lyon.

Captain: Josh Philippe, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Josh Philippe, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Tom Curran, Daniel Sams, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett and Jono Cook.

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: James Vince