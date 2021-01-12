THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 13th, 2021

Match 38 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 features a top-of-the-table clash between the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

Both the Thunder and the Sixers have won six out of their nine games. However, the Sixers top the table owing to their superior tally of Bash Boost points. With a good mix of youth and experience in their ranks, the Sixers have coped well without the experience of a few senior players.

Josh Philippe and Daniel Christian have been the stars of the show with the bat. There are a few concerns with their bowling unit although they have come up with the goods when needed.

But the Thunder are a different proposition altogether. With a power-packed batting unit headlined by Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja, the Thunder have been impressive this season. Their bowling attack has the young Tanveer Sangha who has picked up 15 wickets so far — the second most for a spinner in BBL 2021.

Their chances will be boosted by the return of Daniel Sams, who was rested for two games. With the all-rounder bolstering both the batting and the bowling departments, the Thunder will look to bounce back after their loss against the Scorchers.

While the Sixers have experience on their side, the defending champions will need to be wary of the depth the Sydney Thunder have in their line-up. Nevertheless, Daniel Hughes and Co. will look to sustain their momentum and get the win in what promises to be a cracking game of T20 in the BBL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Advertisement

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, and Nathan McAndrew/Brendan Doggett

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis/Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Steve O'Keefe, Carlos Brathwaite and Lloyd Pope

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 38

Date: 13th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Manuka Oval with the bowlers also expected to get some help off the surface. The pacers should get to move the ball around in the early phases, after which the spinners will come into play.

The relatively smaller square boundaries might go against the bowlers with the batsmen likely to target them a lot. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss as the pitch is likely to slow down as the match progresses. 160 should be par at this venue although either side is well and truly capable of breaching it with ease.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

THU vs SIX Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Sam Billings, James Vince, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Lloyd Pope, Jake Ball, Adam Milne, and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Sam Billings, James Vince, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Jordan Silk, Daniel Sams, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Christian, Chris Green, and Brendan Doggett

Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja