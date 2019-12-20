THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 21st, 2019

High-flying Sydney Thunder plays its third game of BBL 2019-20 as they host a formidable Adelaide Strikers side in an afternoon clash on Saturday. The Thunder has been clinical with bat and ball with two away wins to their credit. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers begins its campaign at the Manuka Oval with the 2017-18 BBL Champions looking to make amends for last season's poor showing.

Like their opponents, Adelaide Strikers has also made a few changes to its side although the likes of Rashid Khan and Alex Carey still remain with the Strikers. Both teams are evenly matched on paper with a good blend of youth and experience being key for either side. With both of them looking to get one over the other, one can expect an entertaining clash in Canberra. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for THU vs STR.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (C), Jono Cook, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter

Playing XI Updates

Sydney Thunder

Chris Morris is expected to make his BBL debut at the expense of Nathan McAndrew on Saturday. Apart from the one change, the rest of the side should remain the same. The Thunder has a formidable top order with the trio of Ferguson, Khawaja and Hales scoring a fifty each so far. With Gilkes and Ross also chipping in, they are well-equipped in the batting department. Although they do not possess any household name in the bowling attack, the likes of Chris Green and Arjun Nair have done well. The addition of Chris Morris should give another dimension to this attack as they seek yet another win in this year's BBL.

Possible XI: Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson (C), Gilkes(WK), Ross, Morris, Sams, Cook, Green, Nair and Tremain.

Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers added Phil Salt and Cameron White into their ranks during the off-season which invariably strengthens the batting unit. Salt will feature in the top order alongside openers, Jake Weatherald and Alex Carey. Cameron White should get the nod over Cameron Valente with Matt Short and Jon Wells expected to round off the batting unit. While Neser is away with the national team, Wes Agar could feature against the Thunder alongside Rashid Khan and Billy Stanlake. Harry Conway is also in line for a debut with the Strikers with Peter Siddle being one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Weatherald, Carey (C&WK), Salt, White, Short, Wells, Rashid, Conway, Siddle, Stanlake and Agar.

Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 6

21st December 2019, 12:40 PM IST

Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A pitch in Canberra should offer batting friendly conditions during the course of the game. Although there will be some swing and turn on offer, the batsmen will be key to the outcome of the game. As seen in the T20I played between Australia and Pakistan, teams will prefer batting first with the pitch slowing down a bit as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey is the ideal option for this slot with the southpaw being one of the most consistent players in the BBL. He is set to open the batting and should score some quick runs in the powerplay. Matt Gilkes could also prove to be a good pick but his form goes against him for this game.

Batsmen: Two of Sydney Thunders' top order trio of Ferguson, Hales and Khawaja is a must considering their current form. All of them have scored a fifty and look in good touch as well. As from the Strikers roster, Phil Salt should get the nod over Jake Weatherald although Weatherald isn't a bad option with his hundred in the BBL 2017-18 final still fresh on everyone's mind.

Allrounders: Debutant, Chris Morris is a valuable asset to any team. While the lanky pacer can generate pace and nail the yorker as well, his batting prowess towards the end of the innings makes him a valuable proposition. Along with the South African, the likes of Daniel Sams and Matt Short could also earn a few fantasy points in this game.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is arguably the world's best spinner in the shortest format with his record with the Strikers being exemplary. He should pick a wicket or two against the Thunder which paves the way for his selection along with Billy Stanlake and Chris Green. Chris Tremain is also a valuable option while one of Peter Siddle or Arjun Nair should also do the trick.

Captain: Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja are the front-runners for captaincy given their ability to score big runs at the top of the order. While Khawaja currently holds the golden cap for most runs in BBL 2019-20, Carey is viewed as an early season favourite to topple him. Along with the aforementioned duo, Chris Morris is also a decent option if the Thunder were to bat first.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Rashid Khan and Billy Stanlake. Captain: Alex Carey, Vice-Captain: Chris Morris

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, Phil Salt, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake and Wes Agar. Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Alex Carey