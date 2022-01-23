THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Knockout

The Knockouts of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see Sydney Thunder (THU) take on Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Melbourne Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday. The winner will take on Sydney Sixers in a do-or-die challenger, so both teams need to win this game to continue their campaign in the tournament.

The Thunder are coming into the game with close win against Melbourne Renegades. That should keep their confidence high when they face Adelaide Strikers. Captain Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant 77 at a strike of 150.98 in his previous outing, and he is expected to deliver once again.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers are coming off five consecutive wins. After an indifferent start to their campaign, they appear to be a strong team now.

THU vs STR Probable Playing XIs

THU XI

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja (c), Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha.

STR XI

Alex Carey (wk), Matt Short, Travis Head, Ian Cockbain, Jono Wells, Matt Renshaw, Thomas Kelly, Peter Siddle (c), Henry Thornton, Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: THU vs STR, BBL 2021-22, Knockout.

Date and Time: 23nd January 2022; 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Stadium, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Melbourne Stadium. However, pacers should get the ball to move around, while batters should enjoy it skidding onto the bat. It is likely both teams might want to chase after winning the toss. A score of 175 runs could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s THU vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Gikes: He has been one of the best batters this season, scoring 295 runs for Sydney Thunder in 14 games. Given his explosiveness lower down the order, Gikes should be a good addition to your THU vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Alex Hales: Hales has been in decent form this season, scoring quick runs against both pace and spin. He played a crucial knock of 44 off 22 deliveries to help his team put a good total against Melbourne Renegades in his last game.

All-rounders

Matthew Short: He has been the Strikers' best all-rounder this season. Short scored 89 runs and picked up a wicket in the clash with the Hobart Hurricanes. Thanks to his bowling prowess, he is a popular selection in most THU vs STR Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowlers

Peter Siddle: Siddle has been in good form in recent games, and is expected to perform well in this must-win match for Strikers. He has picked up 27 wickets in 15 games, and tops the wickets chart.

Three best players to pick in THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Nathan McAndrew (THU) - 465 points.

Daniel Sams (THU) - 868 points.

Jonathan Wells (STR) - 629 points.

Key stats for THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Gurinder Sandhu - 16 wickets in ten BBL 2021-22 games: Bowling average 16.12.

Travis Head - 1354 runs in 49 BBL games, Batting Average: 30.77.

Jason Sangha - 384 runs in 11 BBL 2021-22 games, Batting Average: 48.00.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Alex Hales, Ben Cutting, Jonathan Wells, Jason Sangha, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Daniel Sams, Peter Siddle, Gurvinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew.

Captain: Matthew Short. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Gilkes, Usman Khawaja, Jason Sangha, Jonathan Wells, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Daniel Sams, Peter Siddle, Gurvinder Sandhu, Fawad Ahmed, Nathan McAndrew.

Captain: Daniel Sams. Vice-captain: Travis Head.

