THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 32

In the 32nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22, the Adelaide Strikers (STR) will take on the Sydney Thunder (THU) at the Spotless Stadium in Sydney on Sunday.

The Thunder have been on song in the last few games, beating the Strikers and the Scorchers. While their bowling attack has come up with the goods, the likes of Jason Sangha and Sam Billings have impressed with the bat in hand.

They face a wounded Strikers side that will be keen to exact revenge on the Thunder for their loss in Adelaide. With both teams itching to get a win in their first fixture of the year, a cracking game beckons in Sydney.

THU vs STR Probable Playing XIs

THU XI

Matt Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Mohammad Hasnain and Saqib Mahmood.

STR XI

Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Jono Wells, Harry Nielsen (wk), Thomas Kelly, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c) and Fawad Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: THU vs STR, BBL 2021-22, Match 32.

Date and Time: 1st January 2022; 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two teams, but there should be some help on offer for pacers.

Batters will look to get their eye in before going big. As the game progresses, spinners should come into play, given the turn on offer on the pitch. Both teams could look to chase on winning the toss, with 160 likely to be a good total at this venue.

Today’s THU vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Billings: Billings has been the Thunder's best batter this season, with his explosive batting in the middle order serving the Thunder well. The Englishman has a good technique against spin, and can take pacers to the cleaners. His form means he can be included in your THU vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Jake Weatherald: Weatherald showed glimpses of his explosive self in his last game, although he couldn't convert his start into a big one. The left-hander has a decent record against the Thunder, and could be key to the Strikers' fortunes in this must-win game.

All-rounders

Daniel Sams: Sams picked four wickets in his previous game, halting the Strikers' charge for a win. With Hales and Ross not available for this match and possibly the next one, Sams' all-round ability could come in handy for his team.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan: The star leg-spinner has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise abject Strikers' campaign this season. The Afghan didn't perform to his expected level in the reverse fixture. So will he look for a better performance against the Thunder, making him a must-have in your THU vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Sams (THU) - 431 points.

Sam Billings (THU) - 412 points,

Rashid Khan (STR) - 373 points,

Key stats for THU vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Matt Short - 172 runs in 7 BBL 2021-22 games; SR: 157.80.

Rashid Khan - 10 wickets in 7 BBL 2021-22 games; Bowling Average: 19.40.

Saqib Mahmood - 9 wickets in 4 BBL 2021-22 games; Bowling Average: 13.78.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

THU vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Matt Gilkes, Matt Renshaw, Jake Weatherald, Ollie Davies, Ben Cutting, Matt Short, Daniel Sams, Peter Siddle, Saqib Mahmood and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams.

THU vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Jason Sangha, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ollie Davies, Nathan McAndrew, Matt Short, Daniel Sams, Peter Siddle, Saqib Mahmood and Rashid Khan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Matt Short. Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams.

Edited by Bhargav