THU vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 24th, 2021

In the 51st match of the 2020-21 Big Bash League (BBL), Sydney Thunder will take on Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Both the Thunder and the Strikers come into this BBL game on the back of big wins.

The Thunder were rampant against the Sixers, registering the highest-ever BBL score. With Alex Hales and the bowlers looking in sublime touch, the Thunder are close to a top-two finish in this season's BBL.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers have looked strong after the inclusion of Travis Head and Michael Neser. Alex Carey, who scored a century in their previous game, looks in fine fettle. With the likes of Danny Briggs and Wes Agar among the wickets, the Strikers would fancy a win at the expense of the Thunder.

While both teams have momentum on their side, the Strikers are expected to win this BBL game owing to their greater familiarity with home conditions. However, considering the balance and depth in the Thunder ranks, a cracking BBL game at the Adelaide Oval could beckon.

BBL: Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Ryan Gibson, Cameron White.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (WK), Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Brendan Doggett and Tanveer Sangha.

Adelaide Strikers

Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (C), Phil Salt, Matt Renshaw, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O'Connor and Peter Siddle.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 51

Date: 24th January 2021, at 10:35 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

A good batting track is likely to be on offer at the Adelaide Oval, with some help for the spinners.

There should be some movement for the pacers too, who might try taking the pace off the ball. With the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses, both teams could look to bat first after winning the toss.

160-170 runs should be par at this venue and wickets in hand likely to be crucial for both sides.

THU vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

THU vs STR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Phil Salt, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Ben Cutting, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Tanveer Sangha and Nathan McAndrew.

Captain: Usman Khawaja. Vice-Captain: Travis Head.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Tanveer Sangha and Adam Milne.

Captain: Alex Carey. Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja.