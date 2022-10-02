TIG vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 23

KCA Tigers (TIG) will take on KCA Eagles (EAG) in the 23rd game of the KCA President Cup T20 on Sunday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the TIG vs EAG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIS.

The Tigers have had a great start to their campaign, winning five of seven games. The Eagles, meanwhile, have won only three of their last seven outings.

The Eagles will look to win this game, but the Tigers are a relatively better team and are expected to prevail.

TIG vs EAG Match Details

Match 23 of the KCA President Cup T20 will be played on Sunday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha at 9 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TIG vs EAG, Match 23

Date and Time: October 2, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is well-balanced. There should be a lot of help for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will look to chase on this pitch. The last game here was between KCA Eagles and KCA Lions, where 232 runs were scored for the loss of seven wickets in 30.3 overs.

TIG vs EAG Form Guide

TIG - W L W W L W W

EAG - W W L L W L L

TIG vs EAG Probable Playing XIs

TIG Playing XI

No major injury update

Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anand Krishnan, Akash C Pillai, Bharath Soorya M, Ananthakrishanan J, Nikhil T, Abdul Basith, Sharafuddeen, Gowtham Mohan, Mohammed Ishaque-P, and Harikrishnan D

EAG Playing XI

No major injury updates

KM Asif, Aswanth S Sanker, Athul Raveendran, Krishna Prasad, Anoop G, Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul P (wk), Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, and Adithya Vinod

TIG vs EAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Vinod (7 matches, 193 runs)

Vinod, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper. He could also also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

A Basith (7 matches, 173 runs, 8 wickets)

A Krishnan and A Basith are the two best batter picks. S Baby is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

Sharafudheen (7 matches, 36 runs, 11 wickets)

Sharafudheen and A Raveendran are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Prasad is another good pick.

Bowlers

Ajith V (7 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks are Ajith V and B Thampi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. V Chandran is another good pick.

TIG vs EAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Sharafudheen

Sharafudheen bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He has smashed 36 runs and taken 11 wickets in seven games.

A Basith

As the pitch is decent, you could make Basith the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 173 runs and taken eight wickets in seven games. He looks in good touch and could take a few early wickets here.

Five Must-Picks for TIG vs EAG, Match 23

A Basith 173 runs and 8 wickets 527 points A Raveendran 10 wickets 356 points Sharafudheen 36 runs and 11 wickets 389 points V Vinod 193 runs 375 points Ajith V 7 wickets 329 points

KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl both at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Vinod, Rahul P

Batters: A Krishnan, A Basith, S Baby

All-rounders: Sharafudheen, K Prasad, A Raveendran

Bowlers: B Thampi, Ajith V, V Chandran

KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Vinod, Rahul P

Batters: A Krishnan, A Basith, S Baby

All-rounders: Sharafudheen, A Raveendran

Bowlers: B Thampi, Ajith V, V Chandran, Harikrishnan D

