TIG vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Kerala T20 Match - Mar 18, 2021

KCA Tigers and KCA Eagles will square off in the 23rd match of the KCA President’s Cup T20 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Thursday.

The Tigers are having a pretty poor season with just one win and six defeats in the seven matches they have played so far. In their previous match against the Lions, they were defeated by 37 runs. Asked to bowl first, the Tigers restricted the Lions to 121/9 in 20 overs but they could only post 84 runs in response.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are in fourth spot on the points table with three wins in seven matches. They were victorious in their previous match against the Lions. The Eagles restricted the Lions to 109 and put up an impressive performance while chasing down the total in just 18 overs. Mohammad Azharudden is one of the players to watch out for from the Eagles team.

Going into this contest, the Eagles will aim to put up a brilliant show to move up further in the points table. On the other hand, the Tigers will look to spoil the Eagles’ party.

Squads to choose from

KCA Tigers

Varun Nayanar (WK), Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif (WK), Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas (C), Sachin MS, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS and Ajith KA.

KCA Eagles

Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK), Subin-S (WK), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand (C), J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Rakesh-KJ, K Adithya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen-NM, Akhil MS-Balan, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin -Krishna M and K Adithya Krishnan.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tigers

Ajinas M, Varun Nayanar(wk), Amal Ramesh, Akash Pillai, Ajith K A, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Abhijith K, Vinil T S, Sachin Baby(c), Fazil Fanoos

KCA Eagles

Ashwin Anand, Gireesh PG, Akhil M S, J. Ananthakrishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Rabin Krishnan, Basil NP, Mohammed Azharuddeen(c)(wk)

Match Details

Match: KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles, Match 23

Date: 18th March at 10.00 AM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

With both pacers and spinners getting enough assistance from the surface, it’s getting pretty tough for the batsmen to score runs. They have to spend some time on the crease to earn some crucial runs.

Teams batting first are having a better record so far and the captain winning the toss would thus like to bat first to dominate the opposition.

Kerala T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for TIG vs EAG

TIG vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Varun Nayanar, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Ashwin Anand, KA Ajith, Akash C Pillai, Rakesh KJ, Akhil Scaria, Rabin Krishna M, KC Akshay, Sharafuddeen NM, Athul Raveendran

Captain: Rakesh KJ Vice-Captain: Mohammad Azharuddeen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Varun Nayanar, Gireesh PG, M Ajinas, Ashwin Anand, Sachin Baby, Rakesh KJ, Akhil Scaria, Rabin Krishna M, KC Akshay, Sharafuddeen NM, Fazil Fanoos

Captain: Sachin Baby Vice-Captain: KC Akshay