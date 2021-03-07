TIG vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's President's Cup T20 match - March 8th, 2021

KCA Tigers and KCA Eagles are set to take on each other in the sixth match of the President's Cup T20. The Eagles enter this contest on the back of victory over Tuskers.

Meanwhile, the Tigers lost their opening encounter to the Lions by eight wickets. Captain Ajinas M was the lone shining light for the Tigers in their previous game.

Ajinas, with the help of other batters, managed to post 141 runs in 20 overs. However, with no potent bowlers on their side, they failed to defend the total.

KCA Eagles started their tournament with a win over the Tuskers. Captain Ashwin Anand’s calculated knock propelled them to post a total of 146/7 in 20 overs.

Later, KC Akshay steamrolled the opposition batting line-up with the ball to hand the Eagles a massive victory.

With both sides looking for a victory, an exciting clash awaits in the President's Cup T20.

Squads to choose from

KCA Tigers

Sachin Baby(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.

Advertisement

KCA Eagles

Mohammed Azharuddeen(c & wk), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin Krishnan.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tigers

Ajinas M(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Akash Pillai, Ajith K A, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Abhijith K, Akhil Anil, Vinil T S, Niranjan V Dev

KCA Eagles

Ashwin Anand(c), Subin S(wk), Gireesh PG, Akhil M S, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Rabin Krishnan.

Match Details

Match: KCA Tigers vs KCA Eagles, Match 6

Date: March 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

On the first day of the tournament, chasing looked quite easy. However, on the second day, it was quite the opposite with teams batting first winning both the contests.

One can expect first-innings scores of 150 with both batsmen and bowlers getting an equal amount of help from the surface.

President's Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TIG vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subin S, Varun Nayanar, Ashwin Anand, Ajinas M, Ajith K A, Abhijith K, J. Ananthakrishnan, KC Akshay, Sharafudheen, Sreehari S Nair, Bharath Surya

Captain: KC Akshay Vice-captain: Abhijith K

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Varun Nayanar, Ashwin Anand, Ajinas M, Ajith K A, Abhijith K, J. Ananthakrishnan, Rabin Krishnan, KC Akshay, Sharafudheen, Sreehari S Nair, Bharath Surya.

Captain: Abhijith K Vice-captain: KC Akshay