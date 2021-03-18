TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s KCA Presidents Cup T20 (Kerala T20) Match - March 19th, 2021

The KCA Tigers will take on the KCA Panthers in the 26th match of the KCA Presidents Cup T20 on Friday.
The KCA Tigers finally returned to winning ways after losing four on the bounce. They defeated the KCA Eagles by a handsome margin of 9 wickets in their last KCA Presidents Cup outing.
Meanwhile, the KCA Panthers have won three and lost two of their last five games. They head into Friday's KCA Presidents Cup fixture on the back of a four-run victory over the KCA Tuskers.
In the last meeting between the two teams, the Tigers won by just a single run.
Squads to choose from:
KCA Tigers
Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Fazil Fanoos, Athul Raveendran, Aquib Fazal, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Gautham Mohan
KCA Panthers
Sachin Mohan (c), Adhidev J, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan
Predicted Playing XIs
KCA Tigers
Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Fazil Fanoos, Athul Raveendran
KCA Panthers
Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Sachin S, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Basil Thampi, KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna
Match Details
Match: KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers, Match 26
Date and Time: 19th March, 2021, 2:00 PM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
Pitch Report
The batsmen will enjoy batting on this wicket as high scores are pretty common at the venue. Teams usually bat first here upon winning the toss. The average first innings score at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is 146.
KCA Presidents Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TIG vs PAN)Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sachin, Varun Nayanar, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, M Ajinas, Akhil Scaria, Jose S Perayil, Sachin Baby, Athul Raveendran, TS Vinil, Monu Krishna
Captain: Sachin Baby; Vice-captain: Athul Raveendran
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sachin, Varun Nayanar, Sanju Sanjeev, Sachin Mohan, M Ajinas, Akhil Scaria, Sachin Baby, Athul Raveendran, KK Jiyas, TS Vinil, Monu Krishna
Captain: Akhil Scaria, Vice-captain: Sanju Sanjeev