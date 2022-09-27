TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 13

The KCA Tigers will take on the KCA Panthers in the 13th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday, September 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction.

The KCA Tigers have been in top form this season. With three wins and a loss, they are currently atop the points table. The KCA Panthers, meanwhile, have a win-loss record of 2-2 and are fourth in the points table.

TIG vs PAN Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The 13th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between the KCA Tigers and the KCA Panthers will be played on September 27 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIG vs PAN, 13th Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: September 27th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

TIG vs PAN Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. After the first 12 KCA President Cup T20 2022 matches, the average first-innings score is 138.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 8

Average 1st-innings score: 138

Average 2nd-innings score: 135

TIG vs PAN Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

KCA Tigers: W, W, L, W

KCA Panthers: W, L, W, L

TIG vs PAN Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Tigers injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Tigers Probable Playing XI: Vishnu Vinod, Anand Krishnan, Sharon SS, Abdul Basith, Ananthakrishanan J, Akash C Pillai, Balu Babu, Gowtham Mohan, Sharafuddeen, Mohammed Ishaque-P, Bharath Soorya M, Harikrishnan D, Ajith V, Bovas M Justin, Nikhil T.

KCA Panthers injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Panthers Probable Playing XI: Arjun Aji, Vathsal Govind, Vishnu Raj, Sanju Sanjeev, Akshay Chandran, Sreenath K, Rojith Ganesh, Joffin Jose, Akhil Scaria, Pavan Raj, Basil NP, Abi Biju, Neel Sunny, Vishnu P kumar, MT Muhammed Faisal.

Today’s TIG vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vishnu Vinod (4 matches, 150 runs)

Vishnu Vinod has been in top form with the bat in the KCA President Cup T20 2022. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 150 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 170.45 with the help of 11 sixes and 12 fours.

Top Batter Pick

Anand Krishnan (4 matches, 128 runs)

Anand Krishnan has aggregated 128 runs in four innings while striking at 125.49.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sharafuddeen (4 matches, 7 wickets)

Sharafuddeen is yet to fire with the bat but has been brilliant on the bowling front. He has picked up seven wickets in four games at an economy rate of 6.96.

Top Bowler Pick

Basil NP (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Basil NP has taken five wickets in three KCA President Cup T20 2022 games at an economy rate of 6.76.

TIG vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdul Basith (4 matches, 110 runs, 6 wickets)

Abdul Basith has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has scored 110 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 166.67. Basith has also taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.70.

Akshay Chandran (4 matches, 100 runs, 4 wickets)

Akshay Chandran has accumulated 100 runs at a strike rate of 128.21 in addition to taking four wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TIG vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abdul Basith 110 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Akshay Chandran 100 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Vishnu Vinod 150 runs in 4 matches Sharafuddeen 7 wickets in 4 matches Joffin Jose 56 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches

TIG vs PAN match expert tips

There are some quality all-rounders in both sides. The likes of Akshay Chandran, Akhil Scaria, Joffin Jose, Sharafuddeen, and Abdul Basith have contributed well with both the bat and ball and could be the captaincy favorites for the TIG vs PAN clash.

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Vathsal Govind, Abdul Basith (c), Anand Krishnan

All-rounders: Akshay Chandran (vc), Akhil Scaria, Joffin Jose, Sharafuddeen

Bowlers: Basil NP, Harikrishnan D, Ajith V

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Vinod (c), Vishnu Raj

Batters: Abdul Basith, Anand Krishnan, Sanju Sanjeev

All-rounders: Akshay Chandran, Joffin Jose (vc), Sharafuddeen

Bowlers: Basil NP, Harikrishnan D, Mohammed Ishaque-P

