TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 26

KCA Tigers (TIG) will take on KCA Panthers (PAN) in the 26th game of the KCA President Cup T20 on Monday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

The Tigers have had a great start to their campaign, winning five of their eight games. The Panthers, meanwhile, have won only four of their eight outings. The Panthers will look to win this game, but the Tigers are a better team and are expected to prevail.

TIG vs PAN Match Details

Match 26 of the KCA President Cup T20 will be played on October 3 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha at 1:30 om IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match TIG vs PAN, Match 26

Date and Time: October 3, 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will look to chase first on winning the toss. The last game here was between KCA Panthers and KCA Tuskers, where 215 runs were scored for the loss of eight wickets in 28.4 overs.

TIG vs PAN Form Guide

TIG - W-L-W-W-L-W-W-L

PAN - L-W-L-W-W-L-NR-W

TIG vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

TIG

No major injury updates

Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anand Krishnan, Akash C Pillai, Bharath Soorya M, Ananthakrishanan J, Nikhil T, Abdul Basith, Sharafuddeen, Gowtham Mohan, Mohammed Ishaque-P, and Harikrishnan D

PAN

No major injury updates

Sreenath K, Vishnu Raj (wk), Sanju Sanjeev, Rojith Ganesh, Vathsal Govind, Akhil Scaria, Joffin Jose, Akshay Chandran (c), Abi Biju, MT Muhammed Faisal, Basil N, Vishnu P Kumar, Pavan Raj, Arjun Aji, and Neel Sunny

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Vinod (8 matches, 193 runs)

V Vinod, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. V Raj is another good pick.

Batters

A Basith (8 matches, 177 runs, 8 wickets)

A Krishnan and A Basith are the two best batter picks. V Govind is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

Sharafudheen (8 matches, 44 runs, 12 wickets)

Sharafudheen and A Chandran are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Jose is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Basil (6 matches,11 wickets)

The top bowler picks are N Basil and B Thampi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. M Ishaque is another good pick.

TIG vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Sharafudheen

Sharafudheen bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He has smashed 44 runs and taken 12 wickets in eight games.

A Basith

As the pitch is decent, you could make A Basith the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 177 runs and taken eight wickets in eight games. He looks in good touch and could take a few early wickets in this match.

Five Must-Picks for TIG vs PAN, Match 26

A Basith 177 runs and 8 wickets 541 points N Basil 11 wickets 383 points Sharafudheen 44 runs and 12 wickets 431 points V Vinod 193 runs 379 points Ajith V 7 wickets 340 points

KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Vinod, V Raj

Batters: A Krishnan, A Basith, V Govind

All-rounders: Sharafudheen, A Chandran, J Jose

Bowlers: B Thampi, N Basil, M Ishaque

KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Vinod

Batters: A Krishnan, A Basith, V Govind

All-rounders: Sharafudheen, A Chandran, J Jose, A Scaria

Bowlers: Harikrishnan D, N Basil, Ajith V

