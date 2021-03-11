TIG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kodak Kerala T20 Match - Mar 11, 2021

The KCA Tigers will lock horns with the KCA Panthers in the 13th match of the Kodak Kerala T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

The KCA Tigers' have put up an ordinary show in this tournament so far. They have managed to register just one victory in their four games and are placed in 4th position in the points table.

The Tigers lost their last game against the Tuskers by eight runs, failing to chase down a target of 113 runs. The M Ajinas-led side will have to play out of their skins to win this game.

The KCA Panthers, on the other hand, have been very consistent in the tournament so far. They are comfortably perched atop the points table with four wins from as many games.

The Panthers won their last game against the Eagles by 30 runs. Sachin Mohan & co. will be hoping to pick up a win from this game and continue their perfect run in the tournament.

With four valuable points up for grabs, fans are in for an exciting contest between the two sides.

Squads to choose from

KCA Tigers

Varun Nayanar (WK), Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif (WK), Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas (C), Sachin MS, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS and Ajith K A.

Advertisement

KCA Panthers

Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, S Sachin (WK), Aadidev T J, Sachin Mohan (C), Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Anand Joseph, Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Aravind K Sanjeev, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar Mohan, Vinay V Varghese, Nikhil Babu and KK Jiyas.

Predicted Playing-11s

KCA Tigers

Varun Nayanar (WK), Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas (C), Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Niranjan V Dev, TS Vinil, K A Ajith.

KCA Panthers

S Sachin (WK), Sachin Mohan (C), Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Aravind K Sanjeev, Kiran Sagar Mohan, Nikhil Babu, KK Jiyas.

Match Details

Match: KCA Tigers vs KCA Panthers, Match 13

Date: March 12, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at Sanatana Dharma College Ground is suitable for both batsmen and bowlers. The pacers will enjoy bowling on this ground and will dictate the terms of this game.

The batsmen will need to be wary of their shot selection as there is little margin for error. The average first innings score at this venue is 130.

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sachin, Ajinas M, K A Ajith, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sanjeev, Abhijith K, Jose S Perayil, Akhil Scaria, Nikhil Babu, KK Jiyas, TS Vinil.

Advertisement

Captain: Akhil Scaria. Vice-Captain: Jose S Perayil.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sachin, Ajinas M, Varun Nayanar, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sanjeev, Abhijith K, Jose S Perayil, Akhil Scaria, Nikhil Babu, KK Jiyas, Athul Raveendran.

Captain: S Sachin. Vice-Captain: Abhijit K.