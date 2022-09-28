TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 16

KCA Tigers (TIG) will take on the KCA Royals (ROY) in the 16th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

KCA Tigers are having a successful tournament, having won three of their five games. They currently lead the points table and will look to secure their position with a win here. They've been well served by players like Sharafudheen and Abdul Basith and will be hoping for the same here.

Meanwhile, KCA Royals have had a poor tournament, losing three of their five games. They currently sit fifth in the standings and have nothing to lose.

TIG vs ROY Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The 16th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between the KCA Tigers and the KCA Royals will be played on September 28 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 01.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIG vs ROY, 16th Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: September 28, 2022, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

TIG vs ROY Pitch Report

The Sanatana Dharma College Ground track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 144 runs. However, the surface gives spinners an edge over pacers as it offers turns and allows the ball to grip. Any score over 165 runs could be considered a par total.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 144

Average 2nd-innings score: 143

TIG vs ROY Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Tigers: LWWLW

KCA Royals: LWLLW

TIG vs ROY Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Tigers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Tigers Probable Playing XI

Abdul Basith, Akash Pillai, Anand Krishnan, J Ananthakrishnan, Sharafudheen, Vishnu Vinod (c&wk), Harikrishnan D, Mohammed Ishaque, Sharon SS, Ajith Vasudevan, Bovas MJustin, Balu Babu, Nikhil T, Gautham Mohan, and Bharath Surya.

KCA Royals team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Royals Probable Playing XI

Akhil MS, Albin Alias, Amal Ramesh, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Sachin Suresh (wk), Salman Nizar, Vignesh Puthur, Ameersha SN, Pallam Anfal, Mohit Shibu, Gokul Gopinath, Sanjay Raj, AnurajJ S, Aditya Mohan, and Ibnul Afthab.

Today’s TIG vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vishnu Vinod (165 runs in five matches, Average: 41.25)

He struggled against the KCA Panthers in his previous game but has the ability to score runs quickly, making him a good pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Top Batter Pick

Abdul Basith (118 runs & six wickets in five matches, Average: 39.33)

He's a good player who could be a good addition to your fantasy team. He has scored 118 runs at an average of 39.33 and has picked up six wickets in five games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sharafudheen (26 runs & eight wickets in five matches, Average: 15.87)

Sharafudheen is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quickfire runs for his team. He has scored 26 runs and has taken eight wickets at an average of 15.87 in five games.

Top Bowler Pick

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (One wicket in one match, E.R: 3.67)

He was outstanding with both the ball and the bat in the previous game, taking one wicket at an impressive economy rate of 5.05 and scoring 21 runs off eight balls at a strike rate of 262.60. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

TIG vs ROY match captain and vice-captain choices

Gokul Gopinath

He has scalped six wickets and has the ability to score valuable runs in the middle order, making him an excellent captaincy option for the TIG vs ROY Dream11 Fantasy team.

Albin Alias

He has been impressed with his attacking style of batting prowess, scoring 99 runs at an average of 19.80 in five games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick for this outing.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TIG vs ROY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Salman Nizar 92 runs in three games Ameersha SN 105 runs in five games Anand Krishnan 134 runs in five games Ajith Vasudevan Five wickets in five games Abdul Basith Six wickets in five games

TIG vs ROY match expert tips 16th match

Akhil MS has been outstanding in both of the first two games, but his previous games did not go as planned. He has scalped two wickets and scored 75 runs in five games and could be a multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TIG vs ROY Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Albin Alias, Abdul Basith, Anand Krishnan

All-rounders: Akhil MS, Ameersha SN, Sharafuddeen, Mohit Shibu

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Harikrishnan D, Ajith Vasudevan

TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TIG vs ROY Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Anand Krishnan

All-rounders: Akhil MS, Ameersha SN, Sharafuddeen, Mohit Shibu

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Gokul Gopinath, Ajith Vasudevan

