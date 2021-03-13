TIG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA President's Cup T20 match - March 13th, 2021

The KCA Tigers will lock horns with the KCA Royals in match 16 of the KCA President's Cup T20 on Saturday.

The Tigers have their backs against the wall in the KCA President’s Cup T20, with just one win in five. They head into the game on the back of a one-run loss to the KCA Panthers.

The Royals have have also flattered to deceive in the KCA President's Cup T20 so far, winning two of their five outings. They beat the KCA Eagles by seven wickets in their last fixture.

Both teams will be desperate to emerge victorious from Saturday's KCA President's Cup T20 encounter.

Squads to choose from

KCA Tigers

Varun Nayanar (WK), Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif (WK), Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas (C), Sachin MS, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS and Ajith K A.

KCA Royals

Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, R Chandran, M Arun.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tigers

Ajinas M(c), Varun Nayanar(wk), Bharath Surya, Amal Ramesh, Akash Pillai, Ajith K A, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Abhijith K, Vinil T S, Akhil Anil

KCA Royals

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan(c), Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj(wk), Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Sreeraj J R, Harikrishnan KN, Shahansha, Febin Albert, Atul Diamond, Alvin VJ

Match Details

Match: KCA Tigers vs KCA Royals, Match 16.

Date & Time: 13th March; 2:00 PM.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two KCA President's Cup T20 sides, with the ball expected to come nicely onto the bat. However, the batsmen should keep an eye out for the spinners, who have marked their dominance in the middle overs. 130 should be a good total at the venue, and both teams would prefer to bat second.

KCA President's Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TIG vs ROY)

TIG vs ROY Dream11 Team - KCA President's Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Varun Nayanar, Krishna Prasad, Albin Alias, M Ajinas, JR Sreeraj, Akhil Scaria, Abhijit K, Manu Krishnan, Athul Raveendran, TS Vinil, Akhil Anil

Captain: JR Sreeraj, Vice-captain: Akhil Scaria

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Varun Nayanar, Krishna Prasad, Albin Alias, Akash C Pillai, Amal Ramesh, JR Sreeraj, Akhil Scaria, Abhijit K, Manu Krishnan, Athul Raveendran, VJ Alvin,

Captain: Abhijit K, Vice-captain: Krishna Prasad