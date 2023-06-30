TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Pondicherry T20 Tournament match – June 30, 2023

The third match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will be contested between Tigers XI (TIG) and Tuskers XI (TUS) at Pudhucherry Siecham Cricket Ground. This match will take place on June 30 and is scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST.

Both teams will be playing their opening match of the tournament and will be looking to kickstart their campaign on a winning note. Tigers and Tuskers will take this opportunity to assess their strengths and weaknesses which will enable them to finetune their strategies as they advance further in the competition.

As we get closer to this epic battle, let’s take a peek at the top three players you can choose as a captain or vice-captain in your TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction match.

#3 K Aravind (TIG) - 8.5 credits

Aravind is a highly reliable top-order batter who has a genuine appetite for scoring runs. He averages 27.75 and bats with an astounding strike rate of 143. He has registered six fifties, three 30-plus scores, and two 20-plus scores in 22 innings, which includes his career-best score of 65.

With 47 fours and 31 sixes to his name, Aravind can be a very destructive batter. He should most definitely be given a go as a captain or vice-captain in your TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction team.

#2 J Karthikeyan (TIG) - 8 credits

Karthikeyan has demonstrated his batting prowess in T10 and T20 cricket. In T10 format, his strike rate is at an explosive high of 222.4 whereas in T20 it is around about 138. He averages 20.28 with the bat and has smashed 24 fours and 16 sixes in his relatively short T20 career.

Karthikeyan is a powerful striker of the cricket ball who can obliterate any formidable bowling lineup with his scintillating fireworks. Considering his power-hitting abilities, he deserves a chance in your TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction match as a captain or a vice-captain.

#1 A Kamaleeshwaran (TUS) - 8.5 credits

Kamaleeshwaran is a highly capable all-rounder who can shine with the bat or with the ball on any given day. He averages 24.5 with the bat and has a commendable strike rate of 141. In addition, he has scored five 20-plus, four 30-plus, and four 50-plus scores which includes his career-best cameo of 70.

Furthermore, Kamaleeshwaran has picked up 17 wickets at an impressive average of 15.64, which includes four two-wicket and one three-wicket hauls. His strike rate of 10.29 makes him a very lethal bowler for any opposition to contend with.

Kamaleeshwaran is a highly valuable asset and should feature as the captain or vice-captain in your TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction match.

