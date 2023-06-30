Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Kent vs Sussex: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Kent and Sussex are poised to face off in the upcoming South Group fixture on June 30 at St Lawrence Cricket Ground in Canterbury. The game is expected to kick off at 11 pm IST.

Kent are racing their way to the knockout phase of the tournament. They are currently ranked fourth in the North Group Points table with seven wins out of 12 games. Their NRR currently stands at 0.431. Kent have done remarkably well in their last five games, winning them all in emphatic fashion.

Sussex have so far had a very scratchy season as they find themselves in the seventh position in the points table with five wins in 12 games. Their NRR currently stands at -0.879. Sussex’s chances of making it to the playoffs appear dim but they have gained some substantial momentum in the past two games, winning them by comfortable margins.

Overall, they have maintained a pretty impressive win record in their last five matches. However, they would be slightly disappointed with their effort in the last game against Middlesex, where they lost by a comprehensive margin of seven wickets.

Kent vs Sussex Match Details

Match: Kent vs Sussex, Match 113 (South Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, on Friday, 11 pm IST

Venue: St Lawrence Cricket Ground, Canterbury

Kent vs Sussex Pitch Report

The deck at St Lawrence Cricket Ground is known for its batting-friendly nature. Batters get full value for their shots and can hit through the line of the ball. Bowlers may find it hard to contain the flow of runs and have their tasks cut out as they prepare to bowl on this surface.

The average first-innings score on this venue is 175. Furthermore, the ground has seen scores in excess of 190 on 15 occasions which is a clear indication that we may be in for a massive run feast.

Kent vs Sussex Weather Report

The weather in Canterbury will be partly cloudy with some clouds dotted around. Temperatures during the day will vary between 16 C and 21 C. However, any chance of rain is a distant possibility at this stage which is down to 10%.

Kent vs Sussex Probable Xl

Kent

Probable Xl

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings ©, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Wes Agar, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan

Sussex

Probable Xl

Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Oli Carter, Ravi Bopara ©, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess, James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Dan Ibrahim, James Coles, Tymal Mills

Kent vs Sussex Prediction

Kent are in the middle of an impressive winning streak. They have won six games on the trot and appear to be very threatening. They have so far been invincible and would like to maintain their winning form as they lead into this fixture.

Meanwhile, for Sussex, time is running out as they have a lot of catching up to do while being on the brink of elimination.

Prediction: Kent to win the match.

