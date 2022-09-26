TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 12

The KCA Tigers (TIG) will take on the KCA Tuskers (TUS) in match 12 of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 on Monday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

The Tigers had a good start to their campaign, winning two of their hree games. The Tuskers, one of the weakest teams in the competition, have lost two of their last three outings.

The Tuskers will look to win this game, but the Tigers are a better team and should prevail.

TIG vs TUS Match Details

Match 12 of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 will be played on September 26 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha at 1:30 pm IST. The live score andcommentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIG vs TUS, Match 12

Date and Time: September 26, 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch is well-balanced and conducive for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will look to chase first. The last game here was between the KCA Tuskers and the KCA Royals, where 296 runs were scored for the loss of 12 wickets in 40 overs.

TIG vs TUS Form Guide

TIG - W L W

TUS - L L L

TIG vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

TIG

No major injury update

Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anand Krishnan, Akash C Pillai, Bharath Soorya M, Ananthakrishanan J, Nikhil T, Abdul Basith, Sharafuddeen, Gowtham Mohan, Mohammed Ishaque-P, Harikrishnan D

TUS

No major injury update

Varun Nayanar (wk), Rabin Krishna M, Rohan Prem (c), Shoun Roger, Vinoop Manoharan, V-K V Sreerag, K Adithyakrishnan, Mohammad Anas, Afrad Reshad, Sreehari S Nair, Vishweshwar A Suresh

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Vinod (3 matches, 99 runs)

Vinod, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

A Basith (3 matches, 96 runs, 3 wickets)

A Krishnan and A Basith are the two best batter picks. M Anas is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

V Manoharan (3 matches, 65 runs, 7 wickets)

Sharafudheen and V Manoharan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Rabin is another good pick.

Bowlers

Ajith V (3 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks are Ajith V and VA Suresh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and could bowl at the death. T Vinil is another good pick.

TIG vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

V Manoharan

Manoharan bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He has scored 65 runs and taken seven wickets in three games.

A Basith

As the pitch is decent, you could make A Basith the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 96 runs and taken three wickets in three outings. He looks in good touch and could take a few early wickets here.

Five Must-Picks for TIG vs TUS, Match 12

A Basith 96 runs and 3 wickets 254 points V Manoharan 65 runs and 7 wickets 318 points Sharafudheen 17 runs and 6 wickets 198 points M Rabin 47 runs and 3 wickets 163 points Ajith V 4 wickets 152 points

KCA Tigers vs KCA Tuskers Match Expert Tips

It's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KCA Tigers vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Vinod

Batters: A Krishnan, A Basith, M Anas

All-rounders: Sharafudheen, V Manoharan, M Rabin

Bowlers: VA Suresh, Ajith V, T Vinil, Harikrishnan D

KCA Tigers vs KCA Tuskers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Vinod

Batters: S Roger, A Basith, M Anas

All-rounders: Sharafudheen, V Manoharan, M Rabin

Bowlers: VA Suresh, Ajith V, T Vinil, Harikrishnan D

