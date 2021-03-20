TIG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Kerala T20 Match - March 21st, 2021

In the 29th match of the KCA President's Cup, KCA Tuskers will take on KCA Tigers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Sunday.

The Tuskers are in fifth position on the points table, having won three out of the nine matches they have played so far. In their previous encounter against the KCA Lions, they batted first and posted a total of 156 runs in 20 overs, thanks to the 64 runs contributed by Vatsal Govind. But the total wasn't enough as the Lions chased it down in 19.4 overs.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are placed fourth, with three wins in eight games. Varun Nayar and Sachin Baby's wonderful knocks helped the Tigers post 153/4 in 20 overs against the KCA Panthers. The bowlers then held their nerve and restricted the Panthers to 143 runs, which saw the former side win by 10 runs.

Squads to choose from

KCA Tuskers

Anand Krishnan, Nikhil T, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, Karaparambil Monish, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, MD Nidheesh

KCA Tigers

Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Fazil Fanoos, Athul Raveendran, Aquib Fazal, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Gautham Mohan

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tuskers

Karaparambli Monish, Joffin Jose, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Afrad Reshab P N, Vishnu P Kumar, Nikhil T(wk), Ahmed Farzeen, Vathsal Govind(c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, MD Nidheesh

KCA Tigers

Ajinas M, Varun Nayanar, Amal Ramesh, Sachin M S, Akash Pillai, Mohammad Kaif(wk), Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Vinil T S, Sachin Baby(c), Fazil Fanoos

Match Details

Match: KCA Tigers vs KCA Tuskers, Match 29

Date: 21st March at 10:00 AM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The majority of the games were won by the teams chasing on this ground. The captain winning the toss would love to bowl first on this tricky wicket.

The pacers will get some assistance in the first few overs and the middle overs, with the spinners expected to dominate the proceedings. 150 is the first innings par score at this venue.

Kerala T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Varun Nayanar, M Ajinas, Akash C Pillai, Vatsal Govind, Akhil Scaria, Joffin Jose, Sachin Baby, Athul Raveendran, Afrad Reshab, Karaparambil Monish, TS Vinil

Captain: Sachin Baby Vice-captain: Athul Raveendran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Vinod, Nikhil T, M Ajinas, Anuj Jotin, Vatsal Govind, Akhil Scaria, Sachin Baby, Athul Raveendran, Afrad Reshab, Karaparambil Monish, Ahmed Farzeen

Captain: Vishnu Vinod Vice-captain: Akhil Scaria