TIT vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 Final

The Titans will take on the Dolphins in the final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs DOL Fantasy Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Titans have been in brilliant form this season. They returned with six wins and a loss and ended up topping the league phase. They then beat the Knights comfortably in their semi-final encounter as they defended 158 successfully.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, have also had a good run. They had four wins, two losses and a no-result in the league stages before beating the Paarl Rocks by 20 runs in their semi-final fixture.

TIT vs DOL, Match Details

The final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 between Titans and Dolphins will be played on November 5, 2022, at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TIT vs DOL

Date & Time: November 5, 2022, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The track at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has been a good one to bat on. Teams have scored in excess of 150-160 and it has been chased successfully as well. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 15

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

TIT vs DOL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Titans: W, W, W, L, W

Dolphins: W, W, NR, W, W

TIT vs DOL Probable Playing 11 today

Titans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Titans Probable Playing XI: Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Donavon Ferreira (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Aaron Phangiso, and Junior Dala.

Dolphins Team News

No major injury concerns.

Dolphins Probable Playing XI: Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, JJ Smuts, Tshepang Dithole, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Ottniel Baartman, Daryn Dupavillon, and Andile Simelane.

Today’s TIT vs DOL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Grant Roelofsen (7 innings, 333 runs)

Grant Roelofsen is at the top of the run-scoring charts in this CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23. The Dolphins stumper has aggregated 333 runs in seven outings at an average of 55.50. He has a strike rate of 133.20.

Top Batter Pick

Jiveshan Pillay (7 innings, 216 runs)

Jiveshan Pillay has looked in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 216 runs in seven innings. He averages 30.85 and is striking at 113.08 in this competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Neil Brand (6 matches, 9 wickets, 58 runs)

Neil Brand has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has picked up nine scalps in six matches at an economy rate of 6.60. He has made 58 runs at a strike rate of 111.53.

Top Bowler Pick

Ottniel Baartman (8 matches, 15 wickets)

Ottniel Baartman has been in excellent form with the ball. The 29-year-old pacer has taken 15 wickets from eight games at an economy rate of 6.74. He has a bowling strike-rate of 10.2 and averages 11.46 with the ball.

TIT vs DOL match captain and vice-captain choices

Dewald Brevis (8 matches, 325 runs, 7 wickets)

Dewald Brevis is in top form with both bat and ball. The star Titans batter has amassed 325 runs at an average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 180.55. He has smashed 24 sixes and as many fours. He has also taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.31.

JJ Smuts (7 innings, 99 runs, 9 wickets)

JJ Smuts has been effective with both bat and ball. He has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.91. He has chipped in with 99 runs at a strike-rate of 120.73.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TIT vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dewald Brevis 325 runs & 7 wickets in 9 matches JJ Smuts 99 runs & 9 wickets in 7 innings Grant Roelofsen 333 runs in 7 innings Ottniel Baartman 15 wickets in 8 matches Neil Brand 58 runs & 9 wickets in 6 matches

TIT vs DOL match expert tips

Both sides have domestic stars and consistent performers in their ranks. The likes of Grant Roelofsen, Dewald Brevis, JJ Smuts, Neil Brand and Ottniel Baartman will be key picks.

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Dolphins - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 Final.

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen, Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Keegan Petersen, Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Neil Brand

Bowlers: Ottniel Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Ayabulela Gqamane

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Dolphins - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 Final.

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Jason Smith, Theunis de Bruyn, Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Neil Brand

Bowlers: Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer

