Dolphins
0/1 (0.2)
Current Run Rate: 0
DOL won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jason Smith *
0
1
0
0
0
Keegan Petersen
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ayabulela Gqamane *
0.2
0
0
1
0
 
0.1 A Gqamane to G Roelofsen, no run