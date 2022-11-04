Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bat
All
Bowl
Titans
Dolphins
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bat
All
Bowl
DOL . WK
333 Runs
8 Matches
TIT . BAT
325 Runs
8 Matches
3.Jiveshan Pillay
TIT . BAT
216 Runs
8 Matches
TIT . BAT
138 Runs
7 Matches
TIT . ALL
120 Runs
8 Matches
TIT . BAT
180.56
8 Matches
2.Donavon Ferreira
TIT . WK
171.64
6 Matches
DOL . BOWL
169.23
8 Matches
TIT . ALL
136.36
8 Matches
DOL . BAT
134.18
5 Matches
DOL . BOWL
15 Wkts
8 Matches
TIT . BOWL
12 Wkts
8 Matches
DOL . BOWL
12 Wkts
8 Matches
DOL . BOWL
11 Wkts
8 Matches
TIT . BOWL
10 Wkts
8 Matches
DOL . BOWL
5.00
8 Matches
TIT . BOWL
5.33
7 Matches
3.JJ Smuts
DOL . ALL
5.92
8 Matches
DOL . BOWL
5.93
8 Matches
TIT . BOWL
5.97
8 Matches
W
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
L
W
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/1 (0.2)
c D Ferreira b A Gqamane
Not out
Not out
(0.2 Ov, RR: 0)
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bat
All
Bowl