TIT vs GUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 12

The Titans (TIT) will take on the Guardians (GUA) in the 12th game at the Barbados T10 on Sunday at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the TIT vs GUA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

The Guardians have won three of their four games, while the Titans have won only one of their last four. The Titans will look to win the game, but the Guardians are a better team and expected to prevail.

TIT vs GUA Match Details

The 12th game of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 11 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill at 9:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TIT vs GUA, Barbados T10, Match 12

Date and Time: December 11 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill

Pitch Report

The Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between the Settlers and the Warriors saw 166 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

TIT vs GUA Form Guide

TIT - Won 1 of the last 4 matches

GUA - Won 3 of the last 4 matches

TIT vs GUA Probable Playing XIs

TIT

No major injury update

Kyle Hope (c), Shomari Davis, Zachary McCaskie, Nyeem Young, Rashawn Worrell, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Chaim Holder, Kalvin Marcus, Ramon Simmonds, Renacko Belgrave, Shamar Marshall

GUA

No major injury update

Alcindo Holder, Jamali Lynch, Kyle Corbin, Shaqkere Parris, Ryshon Williams, Tahj Tavernier, Demario Richards (wk), Jair McAllister, Javed Leacock, Michail Powell, Pius Emilien

TIT vs GUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Clarke

Clarke, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Jonathan is another good pick.

Batters

K Corbin

Z McCaskie and K Corbin are the two best batter picks. A Holder is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

N Young

R Williams and N Young are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Tavernier is another good pick.

Bowlers

J McAllister

The top bowler picks are J McAllister and J Leacock. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expect to bowl at the death. C Holder is another good pick.

TIT vs GUA match captain and vice-captain choices

N Yong

Young is one of the best players in this game, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. He's one of the best captaincy picks, having scored 36 runs and taken four wickets in four games.

J McAllister

McAllister is another good pick, as he bowls at the death. As the pitch is decent, he could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He has taken five wickets in four games.

Five Must Picks for TIT vs GUA, Match 12

N Young

J McAllister

R Williams

K Corbin

C Holder

Titans vs Guardians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Titans vs Guardians Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Clarke

Batters: Z McCaskie, A Holder, K Corbin

All-rounders: N Young, R Williams, T Tavernier

Bowlers: J McAllister, J Leacock, R Simmonds, C Holder

Titans vs Guardians Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Clarke

Batters: Z McCaskie, A Holder, K Corbin, S Parris

All-rounders: N Young, R Williams, T Tavernier

Bowlers: J McAllister, K Marcus, C Holder

