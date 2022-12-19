TIT vs GUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 27

Titans will be up against Guardians in the 27th game of the Barbados T10 at the Three Ws Oval, West Indies on Monday (December 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs GUA Dream11 Fantasy prediction

Titans have won only one of their nine games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Settlers by six wickets. Guardians, meanwhile, have won five of their eight games and are second in the standings. They won their last game against Voyagers by five wickets.

TIT vs GUA Match Details

The 27th game of the Barbados T10 will be played on Monday (December 19) at the Three Ws Oval in West Indies at 9:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: TIT vs GUA, Barbados T10, Match 27

Date and Time: December 19, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, West Indies

TIT vs GUA Pitch Report

The track at the Three Ws Oval Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Three of the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 80

Average second innings score: 90

TIT vs GUA Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Titans: L-L

Guardians: W-W

TIT vs GUA probable playing XIs for today’s match

TIT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

TIT Probable Playing XI

KA Hope(C), Z McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, CAM Holder, Rashad Armstrong, Shomari Davis, Nathan Sealy, Rashawn Worrell, Shamar Marshall

GUA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

GUA Probable Playing XI

Romario Leon, Javed Leacock, Jair McAllister, Demario Jonathan Richards, Tahj Tavernier, Neil Browne, Kyle Corbin, Shaqkere Parris, Alcindo Holder(C), Ryshon Williams, Damel Evelyn

TIT vs GUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Demario Jonathan Richards (6 matches, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 84.85)

Richards has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 84.85 in six games. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Zachary McCaskie (9 matches, 134 runs, Strike Rate: 159.52)

McCaskie is the heartbeat of Titans' batting lineup and could be key to them having a successful innings with the bat. He has scored 134 runs at a strike rate of 159.52 in nine games.

Top All-rounder pick

Nyeem Young (9 matches, 129 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 165.38 and Economy Rate: 9.24)

Young could be a key figure for Titans with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has picked up five wickets in nine games and scored 129 runs at a strike rate of 165.38.

Top Bowler pick

Romario Leon (6 matches, 7 wickets and 25 runs, Economy Rate: 7.57 and Strike 277.78)

Leon has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. He has picked up seven wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.57 and also scored 25 runs.

TIT vs GUA match captain and vice-captain choices

Nyeem Young

Young is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as he has been phenomenal in the tournament. He has picked up five wickets and scored 129 runs in nine games.

Ashley Nurse

Nursehas been decent with the ball in the competition. He has picked up three wickets in two games at an economy rate of 6.75.

Five Must-picks with players stats for TIT vs GUA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ryshon Williams 8 wickets and 61 runs in 7 matches

Nyeem Young 129 runs and 5 wickets in 9 matches

Romario Leon 25 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

Ramon Simmonds 17 runs and 6 wickets in 9 matches

Zachary McCaskie 134 runs in 9 matches

TIT vs GUA Match Expert Tips

Ryshon Williams could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team, considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this TIT vs GUA match, click here.

TIT vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head-to-Head League

TIT vs GUA Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

TIT vs GUA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Demario Jonathan Richards

Batters: Zachary McCaskie, Neil Browne, Shaqkere Parris, Shomari Davis

All-rounders: Ashley Nurse, Ryshon Williams, Nyeem Young

Bowlers: Shamar Marshall, Ramon Simmonds, Romario Leon

TIT vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League

TIT vs GUA Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

TIT vs GUA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Demario Jonathan Richards

Batters: Zachary McCaskie, Shayne Moseley, Kyle Hope, Shaqkere Parris

All-rounders: Ashley Nurse, Ryshon Williams, Nyeem Young

Bowlers: Kalvin Marcus, Jair McAllister, Ramon Simmonds.

