Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Titans won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
TIT vs GUA
Rivaldo Clarke

Bat & Wk

Zachary McCaskie

Bat

Kyle Hope

Bat

Armani Best

Bat

Ashley Nurse

Bat

Nyeem Young

All

Nathan Sealy

All

Ramon Simmonds

All

Renacko Belgrave

Bowl

Kalvin Marcus

Bowl

Shamar Marshall

Bowl

Demario Jonathan Richards

Bat & Wk

Neil Browne

Bat

Shayne Moseley

Bat

Shaqkere Parris

Bat

Jamali Lynch

Bat

Tennyson Roach

All

Ryshon Williams

All

Damel Evelyn

All

Jair McAllister

Bowl

Romario Leon

Bowl

Pius Emilien

Bowl

Bench
Chaim Holder

 

Rashad Armstrong

 

Shomari Davis

 

Hans Campbell

 

Rashawn Worrell

 

Javed Leacock

 

Michail Powell

 

Tahj Tavernier

 

Kyle Corbin

 

Alcindo Holder

 

Titans
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
TIT won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.