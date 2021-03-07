TIT vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's 4-Day Franchise Series match - March 7th, 2021

Titans will go up against Knights in an upcoming 4-Day Franchise Series match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Titans have 66 points from five Franchise Series matches, winning two and drawing as many. Their only Franchise Series loss came against Warriors.

🔥 With just 2 rounds to go, the race to top each #4DaySeries Pool is heating up #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/X8yzZmEq0Y — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 5, 2021

Knights, meanwhile, have had a better run in the Franchise Series tournament, winning three games while losing two. They are in a good position to become the first team to make it to the summit clash of the Franchise Series.

🏏 The penultimate round of the #4DaySeries is on our doorstep#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/nzQiOiSnz7 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 6, 2021

With the Franchise Series approaching its business end, an enticing game could beckon.

Franchise Series: Squads to choose from

Knights:

Matthew Kleinveldt, Grant Mokoena, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon(c), Patrick Kruger, Wandile Makwetu(w), Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Alfred Mothoa, Jonathan Vandiar, Patrick Botha, Farhaan Behardien, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Andrew Rasemene.

Advertisement

Titans:

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn(c), Sibonelo Makhanya, Diego Rosier, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Dayyaan Galiem, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Okuhle Cele, Grant Thomson, Thando Ntini, Lizaad Williams, Henry Davids, Gregory Mahlokwana, Ryan Cartwright.

Predicted Playing XIs

Titans:

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn(c), Sibonelo Makhanya, Diego Rosier, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Dayyaan Galiem, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Okuhle Cele.

Knights:

Jacques Snyman, Matthew Kleinveldt, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon(c), Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Kruger, Wandile Makwetu(w), Shaun von Berg, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza.

Match Details

Match: Titans vs Knights.

Date & Time: 7th March 2021; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pitch Report

This 4-day match could see a fair contest between bat and ball. Pacers should have the upper hand at this venue due to the bounce and swing on offer, while spinners could toil hard to take wickets.

With batting likely to get difficult as the game progresses, the captain winning the toss could opt to bat first.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Raynard Van Tonder, Petrus Van Biljon, Migael Pretorious, Ferisco Adams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Duan Jansen, Patrick Kruger.

Captain: Raynard Van Tonder. Vice-Captain: Migael Pretorious.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton De Kock, Farhaan Behardien, Dean Elgar, Raynard Van Tonder, Thenuis De Bruyn, Migael Pretorious, Alfred Mothoa, Lizaad Williams, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Shaun Von Berg.

Captain: Quinton De Kock. Vice-Captain: Dean Elgar.